Paw Prints: Turtle, lizard, and snake owners at risk of salmonellosis

There are basic, good sense precautions that need to be observed when handling reptiles in order to avoid the risk of contracting Salmonella. Although reptiles can be kept safely as pets, owners should be aware of how to reduce the risk of acquiring these contagious bacteria. Almost all reptiles carry Salmonella in their intestinal tract and occasionally or continuously shed these bacteria in their feces. Studies show that 92 percent of snakes, 85 percent of turtles, and 77 percent of lizards carry at least one type of Salmonella. Although Salmonella doesn’t typically cause illness in reptiles, it can cause serious illness in people.
Salmonella bacteria are spread easily from reptiles to humans through ingestion. This occurs most often when people touch the reptile or objects that have been in contact with the feces of reptiles, then put their hands in their mouths (or touch objects that come in contact with their mouths). Touching or holding a reptile will not cause the spread of bacteria.
Many healthy people come in contact with Salmonella daily, but because of a healthy immune system, they don’t contract the disease. Those who become infected with Salmonella usually experience a mild illness characterized by diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. However, the infection can spread to the bloodstream, bone marrow, or nervous system, leading to severe illness or death. Severe infections are more likely to occur in infants and persons with compromised immune systems.
Salmonella bacteria cannot be eliminated from the intestinal tract of reptiles. The spread of Salmonella can be prevented by following good common hygiene practices and by avoiding the contact with the feces of reptiles.
Recommendations include:
• Wash hands thoroughly with hot soapy water (or wear disposable gloves) after handling reptiles, cages or equipment, and the stool of reptiles.
• Do not allow reptiles in the kitchen, dining room, or any area food is prepared.
• Do not use the kitchen sink, kitchen counter, bathroom sink, or bathtub to bathe reptiles, wash cages, dishes, or aquariums. Do not allow reptiles to have access to tubs or sinks where infants are bathed. Purchase a plastic tub in which to bathe the reptile. Waste water and fecal material should be disposed of in the toilet.
• Wash all food and water bowls and equipment with hot soapy water and disinfect with chlorhexidine or bleach solution. Remember to rinse well.
• Do not eat, drink, or smoke while handling reptiles or their equipment. Do not kiss or share food or drink with them.
• Consider keeping reptiles caged or limit areas where they are allowed to roam. Always wash hands after coming into contact with an area where they are allowed to roam free.
• Pregnant women, children, elderly adults, or immuno-suppressed people are particularly at risk of salmonellosis infection. They need to take extra precautions or avoid contact with reptiles altogether.
• The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend children under age 5 avoid contact with reptiles and that households with children under age 1 not own reptiles. Families’ expecting a baby should remove the pet reptile from the home before the baby arrives. Children handling reptiles should be supervised to ensure that they do not place their hands in their mouths.
• Do not use the same equipment that you use for yourself for your reptiles.
• Launder clothing that has come into contact with reptiles.
Follow instructions given by your reptile’s veterinarian. Healthy reptiles living in proper environments are less likely to shed Salmonella bacteria.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.