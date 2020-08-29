Paw Prints: Turn your house into an animal friendly home

Anyone who has ever had a pet knows about the wear and tear associated with owning a pet. Cats scratch and dogs chew. Toys are sometimes left lying around and an occasional accident happens. Most pets are considered family members; for that reason, consider turning your house into a pet-friendly home.
The carpet is usually the first item in the home that will show wear from pets. When replacing the carpet, think of alternatives. There are choices for flooring today that would better hold up to the wear of pets. Hardwood flooring (be sure to choose a hard wood, not a soft wood, such as pine) will add value to your home as well as tolerate pets (and children)! Ceramic or porcelain tile, marble, granite, slate, vinyl and laminate are other good flooring choices. Easy clean up includes sweeping and damp mopping. If you are determined to have carpet, then you might want to consider modular carpeting. It comes in squares, and if something happens to damage an area, simply replace the square.
If you are in the market for new furniture, instead of choosing a loose weave fabric (something animals can get their claws caught in), consider leather. It wears well with pets and children. All it requires is a damp cloth and it will look as good as new (even after hairballs and shedding)! If you can’t afford to purchase new furniture, think about getting slip covers. They typically wash well and protect your furniture. Ultrasuede and heavy cottons are good choices of fabrics for longer wear. Remember to consider your pet when purchasing new bed coverings, as well. A satin or knit is out of the question, if your cat or dog share your bed. Also, be sure it is washable.
When it comes to the walls, think washable, as well. Paint is washable, durable and affordable. Wallpaper, especially textured wallpaper, can trap fur, dander and oils from pets (also cats sometimes like to scratch wallpaper). If you want wallpaper, think about hanging it above a chair rail. Be sure to provide your cat with scratching posts. The best (and least expensive) choice is a piece of firewood; they love it.
The litter box is not an attractive addition to any room. Be creative when deciding where to place it. You can put the litter box behind an attractive screen, behind a large piece of furniture, or conceal it with plants (be careful they’re not poisonous). Avoid putting it in the laundry room (unless you have another one). Your cat probably won’t use it if the washer is spinning or your tennis shoes are bouncing around in the dryer.
Keep your pet in mind when making home decorating choices; you and they will rest easier and be happier when sharing the space.
