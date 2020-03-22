Thor is a 2-year-old Catahoula Leopard Cur mix taken in on Feb. 7 with Silver. Friendly, bouncy and energetic, this fella’s ready to rock and roll. As bold as his name implies, Thor is strong and could use some work on his greeting, i.e. not jumping on people. He sits for treats, but watch your fingers on delivery as he’s very enthusiastic to receive his reward. Thor’s handsome, has a robust personality and lots of character. He’s very athletic and will fare well with one who is physically active. Before taking this burly sweet heart for a run or hike, he’d benefit from some lead training. Thor’s adoption fee is $125 and helps cover his neuter, worming, vaccinations, microchip, monthly heart worm, flea and tick preventive and care while at Clay County Humane Shelter in Brazil. To visit Thor call 812-446-5126.
Paw Prints: Thor, a Catahoula Leopard Cur mix
