Paw Prints: Thaddeous, 2-year-old Akita

Thaddeous
Thaddeous is a 2-year-old Akita taken in as a stray on Oct. 2. He casually showed up at a residence and wanted to stay. Understandably, this handsome hunk is trying to figure out what’s going on. Thaddeous’ demeanor lightens when taking walks; his tail will lift some and his ears perk up, too. Stop for a moment and he’ll look right up at you. Thaddeous is an attentive guy seeking a forever friend. His adoption fee is $125 and covers his neuter, worming, vaccinations, microchip, monthly heart worm, flea and tick preventive and care while at Clay County Humane Shelter. Visit Thaddeous at 8280 N. County Road 125 West in Brazil or call 812-446-5126.
