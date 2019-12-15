Paw Prints: Snuffles, a 6-year-old Terrier

Snuffles, a 6-year-old Terrier, was taken in as a stray on Nov. 14. Cute as a button and sweet as a peach, this medium size fluff ball is fully aware of his appeal. When asked to sit, Snuffles complied, but just couldn’t stay. Instead, he’d pop back up for a walkabout, roll around in the grass, lay down, then proceed to inch closer, crawling to the photographer, to bury his head in the grass to demonstrate his irresistibility and roll onto his back, covering his precious face with his cute paws. Snuffles is independent, yet has an eagerness to please and has lots of love to give. He’s a leaner, gives kisses freely and would be content to be a lap dog. Snuffles’ adoption fee is $125 and covers his neuter, worming, vaccinations, microchip and care while at Clay County Humane Shelter in Brazil. He is heart worm positive and will need treatment. If you’d like to contribute to his heart worm treatment, you may click on our Facebook donate button. Snuffles is, without a doubt, an adorable charmer who’ll melt your heart. Call today at 812-446-5126 and ask how to adopt Snuffles.