Paw Prints: Slow down, watch for wildlife on roads

SubmittedPet of the week: Pongo was 6 weeks old when he arrived Nov. 6 at the Clay County Humane Shelter. This lively Lab mix is super sweet, silly, playful and very talkative. His $250 adoption fee helps cover the cost of his neuter, vaccinations, worming, microchip and care while at the shelter at 8280 N. County Road 125 West in Brazil. Call 812-446-5126.