Paw Prints: Slow down, watch for wildlife on roads

The Humane Society of The United States warns drivers to slow down and watch for wildlife crossing roads. As daylight gets shorter, increased wildlife activity creates a deadly combination. The fall season experiences the highest “roadkill” rates of the year. Wildlife is very active this time of year and an estimated 200 people die annually in crashes involving vehicles and deer. Young adults from the ages of 15 to 24 have the highest injury rate from crashes involving large animals.
“Especially since more commuters travel after dark in the fall months, drivers should exercise caution and look for wildlife,” said Susan Hagood, wildlife issues specialist for The Humane Society of The United States. “Roads and highways divide wildlife habitats, forcing animals to attempt to cross roads to find mates, to find food for the coming winter and to reach hibernation sites.”
During the fall, juvenile squirrels seek to establish their territories before winter, therefore crossing many roads, often resulting in death. Fall is also the time of year that snakes are heading for their hibernation spots underground, and deer are in breeding season. This time of year allows for more cars to be on the road at dusk by people returning from work, when most wild animals such as deer, raccoon, fox and skunks are actively foraging.
In order to reduce the chances of an animal/vehicle collision, slow down, especially at dawn, dusk and at night. In addition, visually scan the sides of the road ahead of your car. Look for any movements or for the reflections of animals’ eyes. Avoid following the car in front of you too closely, as your reaction time will be greatly reduced.
Most collisions with animals occur on two-lane roads that are surrounded by natural habitat. On these roads, slow to about 45 miles per hour or less and be cautious. Do not throw trash from car windows as this can attract the wildlife to roads and cause collisions. When you see an animal crossing a road, slow down. Typically, there will be others present, as well. React responsibly. If you accidentally kill an animal, report it to the local police so that it can be arranged to be removed. Scavengers attracted to the road can pose a potential traffic hazard.
Pet of the week:
Pongo was 6 weeks old when he arrived Nov. 6 at the Clay County Humane Shelter. This lively Lab mix is super sweet, silly, playful and very talkative. His $250 adoption fee helps cover the cost of his neuter, vaccinations, worming, microchip and care while at the shelter at 8280 N. County Road 125 West in Brazil.
