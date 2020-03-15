Satchmo is a 3-year-old Red Tick Coonhound found as a stray in Poland, Indiana on March 8, 2019. Enduring, spritely and lively, this young man is ready to run free. Lacking in lead experience and in need of some manners, Satchmo is a smart guy who’ll benefit from training and guidance. Super sweet and adorable with his big floppy ears that blow in the wind, don’t let his serious, somewhat sad look fool you. Satchmo is full of zip and fun. His adoption fee is $125 and covers his neuter, vaccinations, worming, microchip, monthly heart worm, flea and tick preventive and care while at the Clay County Humane Shelter in Brazil.Visit or call 812-446-5126.
Paw Prints: Satchmo, a Red Tick Coonhound
Georgia Beddow, 93, passed away March 2, 2020. She was born July 18, 1926. No services are scheduled at this time.
