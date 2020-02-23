Paw Prints: Sabbath, a 2-year-old Terrier

Sabbath is a 2-year-old Terrier taken in by the Clay County Humane Shelter on Dec. 27. This stud muffin is very self assured. On lead, Sabbath at first pulled as we walked, but it wasn’t long before this strong man assumed his swagger and began to strut his stuff, walking well. Exuberant, keenly observant and a bit nosy, Sabbath was very interested in what was going on all around him, whether it was cars departing from the shelter, people working at the water treatment facility or dogs being walked. He ignored us and our toy until we pulled out treats in the hopes of convincing him to sit. Treats failed to garner a sit, but Sabbath will jump for treats. On the way back to his kennel, he eased up on the tough guy image and made us laugh with his dainty prance back. Sabbath’s adoption fee is $125 and helps cover his neuter, worming, vaccinations, microchip, monthly heart worm, flea and tick preventive and care while at CCHS. Visit at 8280 N. County Road 125 West in Brazil and meet the handsome Sabbath or call 812-446-5126.