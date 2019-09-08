Paw Prints: Rocko

Rocko is a 7- to 9-year-old Schipperke mix taken in to the Clay County Humane Shelter in Brazil as a stray on Aug. 12. This devilishly delightful fellow is an awesome walker and will make a fantastic casual companion who’ll enjoy being near you wherever you are, whatever you’re doing! Quiet and clean in his kennel, Rocko is apparently housebroken. He’s well mannered and calm, ready for the same. Rocko arrived with a skin irritation on his rump and we’re hoping a grain free diet will resolve the issue. His adoption fee is $75. Rocko is altered, has been wormed, is fully vaccinated and has a microchip. Call 812-446-5126 to meet Rocko.
