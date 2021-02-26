Paw Prints: Responsible winter pet care

During winter, pet owners need to implement some common sense precautions for keeping their pets safe from the cold temperatures. Even though animals have fur to help keep them warm, it cannot protect them from freezing to death. When the temperature drops below freezing, animals should not be left outdoors. Leaving your pet outside for extended periods of time in the winter can make your pet vulnerable to serious illness. If you must leave your pet outside for a significant amount of time, make sure they have warm shelter from the wind, bedding, and plenty of water (non-frozen). Long-haired breeds (like Huskies) will fair better in cold weather than short-haired breeds (like Dachshunds). A pet that is not well or older will not tolerate the cold as well as a younger healthy pet. No pet should have to stay outside for an extended amount of time in freezing weather.
Cats will lie next to anything to keep warm in the winter. Before starting your car in the mornings, bang on the hood or honk your horn. If you have a fire in the fireplace or use a space heater, make sure your pet doesn’t come into contact with the flames or hot surfaces. If you live near a lake, be careful about letting your dog out without supervision. Pets can easily fall through the ice and it’s difficult for them to get out on their own. In their search for warm shelter, pets can sometimes become lost or trapped. Dogs often lose their scent in snow. Don’t let them off their leash, as more dogs are lost during winter. Regardless of the temperature, wind-chill can threaten your pet’s life. If your dog is outside, he must have a draft-free doghouse large enough for him to sit and lie down in, but small enough to hold in body heat. The floor should be a few inches off the ground and have cedar shavings or straw. The house should also include a flap of fabric or plastic for protection from the elements. Turn the house away from the wind. Remember to increase their food supply to help burn energy. It will help keep them healthy and their fur thick. In winter, use plastic bowls instead of metal so that your pets’ tongue doesn’t stick to his dish.
When pets go outside, they can pick up rock salt, ice, and chemicals for melting snow. You should wipe your pets’ paws with a washcloth when they come inside. This will also prevent them from ingesting the salt which can cause digestive tract inflammation. Pets that don’t have water are more likely to drink from puddles that can contain chemicals or antifreeze. Don’t leave your pet in your car. It can become like a refrigerator and your pet could freeze to death. Be watchful of elderly and arthritic pets. The winter cold can leave them stiff and tender and more awkward than normal. These pets need thick, soft beds and a warm room on those chilly nights. When walking your arthritic pet outside, be mindful that they could suffer from serious injury if they should slip and fall.
Pets lose most of their body heat through their feet pads, ears, and respiratory tract; keep a close eye on them when outside and look for signs of discomfort. If they seem anxious, shiver, whine, slow down or stop moving, they need to get someplace warm. Watch out for frostbite. Frostbite will take place when the pets’ body gets cold and the blood from the extremities moves to the center of the body to keep warm. Ice crystals can form in the tissue of the ears, paws, or tail and damage it without revealing the damage for days. If you suspect your pet has frostbite, bring them into a warm environment. Soak the extremities in warm water for about 20 minutes (without rubbing) in order to melt the ice crystals and restore the circulation. Wrap them up in a blanket and take them to a veterinarian.
If a pet spends too much time in cold temperatures, it can suffer from hypothermia, a condition where the body temperature falls below normal. Symptoms of hypothermia include shivering, depression, lethargy, and weakness. Eventually, the heart and breathing will slow down, the muscles will stiffen, and they will not respond to stimuli. Immediately get your pet warm and take them to a veterinarian.
Pet of the Week
Bella, a 3-year-old Rat Terrier mix, was removed from a hoarding situation. Very sweet, her tail wags briskly when she sees people. Anxious to be held, she's going to be an easy one to spoil. This darling also is a bit of a diva. She's treat finicky, but we've found she favors Vienna sausages with or without whipped topping! Bella's adoption fee is $175 and helps cover the cost of her spay, vaccinations, worming, monthly heart worm, flea and tick preventive, microchip and care while at the Clay County Humane Shelter in Brazil. She is heart worm positive and will need treatment. Anyone interested in sponsoring a portion of her heart worm treatment or adopting, can do so by calling 812-446-5126; or, visiting the shelter at 8280 N. County Road 125 West.
