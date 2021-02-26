Paw Prints: Responsible winter pet care

Bella, a 3-year-old Rat Terrier mix, was removed from a hoarding situation. Very sweet, her tail wags briskly when she sees people. Anxious to be held, she's going to be an easy one to spoil. This darling also is a bit of a diva. She's treat finicky, but we've found she favors Vienna sausages with or without whipped topping! Bella's adoption fee is $175 and helps cover the cost of her spay, vaccinations, worming, monthly heart worm, flea and tick preventive, microchip and care while at the Clay County Humane Shelter in Brazil. She is heart worm positive and will need treatment. Anyone interested in sponsoring a portion of her heart worm treatment or adopting, can do so by calling 812-446-5126; or, visiting the shelter at 8280 N. County Road 125 West.