Paw Prints: Remember pets during the summer heat

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has made recommendations for your pet during the summer heat. Don’t take a chance with your dog or cat. They, too, can suffer from overheating, dehydration and sunburn.
Leaving your dog or cat alone in a vehicle — even parked in the shade — can be deadly. If you are traveling, be sure to carry a thermos of cold water for your pet.
It’s a good idea to exercise your pet in the morning or evening when it’s cooler and not during the hottest part of the day. Don’t force him to exercise after his meal in hot weather.
Make sure your outside pet has plenty of shade and a proper doghouse. Bring your pet in during the day to rest and cool. Make sure he has plenty of fresh water throughout the day.
It’s important to remember older and overweight animals in hot weather. Snub-nosed dogs (Bulldogs, Pugs, Pekingese, Boston Terriers, Lhasa apsos, Shih tzus) and those with heart or lung diseases should be kept inside in air-conditioning as much as possible.
When walking your pet, try to keep him off areas that have been sprayed with insecticides or other chemicals. Even a little can be fatal, especially coolant dripping from your car. When the temperature is high, don’t let your pet stand on hot asphalt for long. His body can heat up quickly and his pads can burn.
Grooming your pet can help guard against skin problems. For dogs with heavy coats, shaving the hair to a one inch length can help to prevent overheating. Brush your cat often. Do not apply sunscreen or insect repellent to your pet. Sunscreen can cause diarrhea, excessive thirst and lethargy, and insect repellent that contains Deet can cause neurological problems.
When barbecuing, keep matches, lighter fluid, and citronella candles away from your pet.
A day at the beach is not recommended unless you can provide shade and fresh water. A dog that has been swimming in the ocean should be rinsed off.
Be careful to make sure there are no open or unscreened windows or doors that your animals can fall or jump through.
Make sure your pet has had its annual check-up. Ask a veterinarian to recommend heartworm preventative and a good flea and tick program.
