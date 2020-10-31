Paw Prints: Proper winter nutrition for the life of your horse

Horses are adaptable to cold weather but they must be managed sensibly during the winter. A good way to understand the impact cold weather has on a horse is to understand the heat, or energy, balance equation. The energy balance is the difference between heat loss and heat gain over time. Over time, if the heat gain exceeds heat loss a horse will gain weight. If heat loss exceeds heat gain, a horse will lose weight. The most important heat loss in cold weather is to the environment. The colder the air is around a horse, the greater the heat loss. A horse’s main source of heat gain is the energy obtained from feed (followed by muscular activity, the sun, and mechanical heat).
A horse’s ability to adapt to cold weather depends on the duration of the cold and on the horse’s energy intake. The energy intake is the most crucial in determining how a horse will develop it’s tolerance for the cold. Horses will lose weight if they do not eat enough energy to offset the heat loss to the surrounding cold air. Adequate and good quality feed are needed in order to supply the sufficient energy intake for the horse. Enough good feed is the main solution for keeping horses in good condition through winter. Horses that are well fed adapt to cold weather without problems, whereas horses that are under-fed lose weight and tolerance to the cold.
The easiest method of feeding horses in cold weather in order to ensure its energy requirements is to feed high quality forages free-choice. Most horses will eat 2 to 2.5% of their body weight in hay per day. Use highly digestible hays and supply a sufficient quantity of hay. Coarse over-mature hays are low in energy and high in indigestible fiber. When energy demands are high in cold weather, over-mature hays will not supply sufficient energy, and if fed without sufficient water, can cause impactions. Supplemental vitamins A, D and E may be added. Appropriate mineral-vitamin mixes should be chosen. A fortified 2:1 calcium-phosphorus mixture is recommended for feeding with grass hays and a 1:1 Ca-P mixture is recommended for feeding with alfalfa hay. Provide adequate heated water, if possible. Water helps maintain appetite and digestive function. If available, a well-bedded, south or east facing shed is useful for young and old horses. You can also provide protection from wind by providing bedding areas behind snow fences, in bluffs, or among trees. Horses will conserve body heat if they can lie down.
Grouped horses outside should be fed in a way that reduces competition among the horses. Typically, they have a pecking order for space and feed. Timid horses often will become thin even if plenty of feed is available because the dominant horses won’t allow them to eat. Feeders can be used as long as individual feeding space is available for the horses in the group. Salt and mineral should also be provided and clean fresh water should always be available. Snow is an unsuitable substitution; a horse would have to consume 10 times its water requirement in order to meet its need. The horse would then need to use energy to raise the temperature of the snow to the horse’s body temperature. This is an enormous energy drain and combined with poorly digestible hay, can lead to gut impaction.
Winter pastures should not be relied upon to provide the sole source of nutrients since they are usually poor feed sources. Not only is the nutrient quality poor, but in deep snow, the maintenance energy needs of horses can increase by 40% because the horses have to paw through the snow to find the low-quality feed.
According to Dr. Nadia Cymbaluk, Carberry, Manitoba, “The cost of weight loss in a horse is much higher than most people realize. Thin, malnourished stallions lose their ability to produce sperm. Thin mares have a very low conception rate. Underfed weanlings can become permanently stunted. Finally, the extra cost of feed needed to rehabilitate a thin horse back to normal will equal or exceed the cost of feed that should have been given to the horse to maintain its body weight. Feeding horses is costly; not feeding horses is more costly.”
