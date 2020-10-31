Paw Prints: Proper winter nutrition for the life of your horse

Pet of the Week: Padme is one of three cats abandoned at the Clay County Humane Shelter in Brazil on Aug. 4. A 2-year-old dilute Tortie, she’s made herself at home in the free roaming cat room and cheerily greets everyone as they enter. Affectionate, she likes being held over the shoulder, loves being petted, and her fur is as soft as her coloring. Padme’s only quirk is that she doesn’t seem to mind the vacuum cleaner. Her adoption fee is $60. Padme is spayed, current on shots, has been wormed, microchipped and treated with monthly flea, tick and heart worm preventive. Call 812-446-5126 to arrange a visit with Padme.