Phoebe, 6 months old at intake, is a dilute Tortico found as a stray on Oct. 25 with a collar embedded in her neck. The collar was so deep, removal left severe wounds which continue to heal. Phoebe’s striking, perfectly bisected facial marking immediately grabs ones attention. Her soft, plush, uniquely colored coat is no less remarkable. Eager to greet everyone, this fantastic little hostess loves to receive and give attention. Phoebe will be in your arms in no time and you’ll have difficulty putting this friendly feline down. Alert and inquisitive, she enjoys playing, but Phoebe’s current passion is for a cuddling companion. Her $60 adoption fee covers her spay, worming vaccinations and care while at Clay County Humane Shelter. Stop in today at 8280 N County Rd 125 W in Brazil and meet Phoebe; she would love a family of her own for the holidays.