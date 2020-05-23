Paw Prints: People foods your pet should avoid

There are people foods that you should avoid feeding your pet even though they may be the most delicious things ever. In fact, they can be quite dangerous for your pet. Nutrition experts with the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals have made a list of Top 10 people foods to avoid feeding your pet. If your pet has ingested some of these, you should make note of the amount eaten and contact a veterinarian or the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center at 888-426-4435.
• Chocolate, coffee and caffeine contain methylxanthines. Methylxanthines can cause vomiting, diarrhea, excessive thirst and urination, hyperactivity, abnormal heart rhythm, tremors, seizures and death. Dark chocolate is even more dangerous than milk chocolate. White chocolate has the least amount of methylxanthine and baking chocolate contains the highest.
• Alcoholic beverages and foods can cause vomiting, diarrhea, reduced coordination, central nervous system depression, difficulty breathing, tremors, abnormal blood acidity, coma and death.
• The fruit, leaves, seeds and bark of avocados contain the substance Persin, which can cause vomiting and diarrhea in dogs. Birds and rodents are particularly vulnerable to avocado poisoning and can develop congestion, difficulty breathing and fluid accumulation surrounding the heart. Ingestion can be fatal.
• Macadamia nuts, often put in cookies and candies, can cause problems for dogs. They can cause weakness, depression, vomiting, tremors and hyperthermia. Symptoms can appear within 12 hours of ingestion and last from 12 to 48 hours.
• Grapes and raisins contain a toxic substance that is unknown but these fruits can cause kidney failure. Yeast dough can rise and cause gas in your pet; this can be painful and it can cause the stomach or intestines to rupture. After dough is baked, the risk diminishes.
• Raw meat and eggs may contain bacteria such as Salmonella and E. coli. Raw eggs contain the enzyme avidin which decreases absorption of one B vitamin. This can ultimately cause skin and coat problems. Feeding your pet bones can be dangerous, as they can cause choking or become lodged. Bones could also puncture your pet’s digestive tract.
• Xylitol is a sweetener that can cause insulin release which could result in liver failure. Symptoms include vomiting, lethargy, and loss of coordination that can progress to seizures. Elevated liver enzymes and liver failure can take place within days.
• Onions, garlic, chives, and herbs can cause gastrointestinal irritation, which can lead to red blood cell damage. Low doses found in pet food or treats are not likely to cause a problem but it is recommended not to give large amounts to your pet.
• Pets do not possess significant amounts of lactase (the enzyme that breaks down the lactose in milk); therefore, milk and other milk-based products can cause diarrhea or digestive upset.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.