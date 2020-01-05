Paw Prints: Pablo, 1- to 2-year-old Terrier

Pablo is a 1- to 2-year-old Terrier taken in as a stray with Delilah on Sept. 5. A little nervous in the company of strangers, he can be timid and shy at the outset. Once Pablo opens up, he’ll shower you with kisses. He’s a love bug who prefers to be close to you, but that could change once Pablo comes to know the love, happiness and security of a family. He’s a great guy who’s sweet, smart and not too rambunctious. Pablo’s adoption fee is $125 and covers his neuter, worming, vaccinations, microchip, monthly heart worm, flea and tick preventive, and care while at Clay County Humane Shelter in Brazil. Pablo’s gonna make a great companion, he just needs a chance. Call 812-446-5126 to meet Pablo.