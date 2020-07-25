Paw Prints: Observe water safety for your pet as you would for a child

Water safety for dogs includes more than just worrying about drowning accidents. There are diseases and injuries that dogs are susceptible to, as well. Also, always remember to take water and a bowl along when taking your pet with you in the car. Your dog may be tempted to drink water that is contaminated by bacteria or parasites, such as Giardia. This is common in bodies of stagnant water found in ponds, bogs and small lakes. There is cause for concern if your dog has symptoms of diarrhea, vomiting, weight loss as a result of the diarrhea, and excessive gas (which can be caused by parasites). Talk to your veterinarian.
Algae called Blue-Green Algae is very dangerous to your pet. It is commonly found in stagnant water with algae thriving on the downwind side, usually present in late summer and early fall (although it can be found at anytime conditions are right). A small amount of blue-green algae can kill a dog within an hour.
It’s not a good idea to allow your dog to drink from your swimming pool. If he drinks from a pool, he will be absorbing chlorine, algaecides and baking soda. If he drinks very much, he can become ill. At the beach, your dog may swallow too much saltwater, which can make him very sick. Jellyfish and sea lice are other concerns to your dog at the beach. Jellyfish can sting your dog causing great pain and swelling.
The summer heat warms the water, which stimulates the growth of sea lice (microscopic organisms that can cause severe itching). Often, warnings are posted when sea lice are present in large numbers; therefore, it’s important to rinse thoroughly with fresh water immediately after swimming in the ocean. Take your dog to your veterinarian if you see red bumps and your pet is persistently scratching.
Never throw your dog into the swimming pool, lake, pond or ocean. Even though he may be an excellent swimmer, he could panic and drown before you have a chance to retrieve him. Observe pool safety for your pet as you would for a child. Lakes and ponds may be deeper than they appear putting both your pet and you in danger. The ocean and larger bodies of water have rip currents and undercurrents. Either can carry your dog away from the shore, even if he is the best of swimmers.
Taking your dog fishing can be a relaxing and fun way to spend the day, but it can end with a common accident of your dog swallowing the fishhook. The bait that is placed on the hook to attract fish often attracts your dog, as well, especially if hot dogs, worms or stink bait is used. If your dog has swallowed a fishhook, take him to a veterinarian immediately! Do not try to pull the fishing line or the hook out. It will only embed the hook, making surgery necessary. When taking your dog boating, always put a canine-approved life jacket on him. Remember to observe water safety for your pet as you would for a child; typically, neither realize the potential dangers.
