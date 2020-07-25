Paw Prints: Observe water safety for your pet as you would for a child

Pet of the Week: Penny is a 2-year-old Chihuahua taken in with two other dogs when her owner was incarcerated. They were left in a home without air-conditioning, open windows or water, because there was no running water. Penny is a happy, joyful girl who has a personality that's as shiny as a freshly minted penny. Sweet and endearing, she lights up when she sees you, wagging her tail with glee. Penny likes to take walks, but after about 20 steps, she lets you know she'd rather be in your arms and carried than trotting along beside you. She so adores attention that she'll bounce up and jump on you, indicating her preference. Push her down and Penny is persistent and sharp enough to know to try again, only without putting her paws on you. If she knows sit, she was reluctant to share her capabilities and looked absolutely pitiful for having to sit and stay. Penny is delightful and will make a great lap doggie who loves to cuddle and be close to her people. Her adoption fee is $125 and helps cover the cost of her spay, worming, vaccinations, microchip, monthly heart worm, flea and tick preventive, and care while at the Clay County Humane Shelter in Brazil. Penny tested positive for Lyme disease and will be treated. Hoping you'll give Penny more than a thought! Call 812-446-5126 and ask how to meet Penny.