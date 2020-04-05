Paw Prints: Nimbus, a Great Pyrenees

Nimbus is a 4- to 5-year-old Great Pyrenees taken in by the Clay County shelter in Brazil on Feb. 7 as an emaciated, matted stray missing the bottom part of his right rear leg. To prevent any further discomfort, continued breaking open of the skin at the end of his stub, and potential infection or disease, it was determined that removing the remainder of his leg was in the best interest of his longterm mobility and health. On March 13, Nimbus’ leg amputation was successfully completed. Nimbus is an amazingly sweet doggo who loves everyone — people, dogs and cats. He’s very loving and would like to be with people … all the time! Nimbus is an excellent walker, attentive to humans, uber friendly, playful and goofy. He loves treats, is a leaner and a lap dog! Besides his sunny face, the funniest thing is when we had him out for pictures and squeaked the toy, he’d always look at the ground. Nimbus’ adoption fee is $125. He’s neutered, current on shots, has been wormed, microchipped and is treated with monthly heart worm, flea and tick preventive. If interested in adoption, fill out the application at www.claycohumanein.org.