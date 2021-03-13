Paw Prints: Most 4.7M dog bites each year could be prevented

Pet of the Week: Rhea is a 6-year-old Doberman taken in as a stray on Feb. 14, 2020. Everyone who meets this regal lady falls immediately in love with her. Rhea's irresistible gaze instantly draws one in with her sweet friendliness. Her beauty lies not only in her appearance but in her sincere, congenial, warm, yet strong demeanor. Rhea is a good walker and pulls only when she has a distinct destination in mind, like meeting people, even strangers. She's very well mannered, knows sit, stay and takes treats gently. We believe she's also house broken. Rhea's adoption fee is $200 and helps cover the cost of her spay, vaccinations, worming, monthly heart worm, flea and tick preventive, microchip and care while at the Clay County Humane Shelter in Brazil. Call 812-446-5126 to meet Rhea.