Paw Prints: Most 4.7M dog bites each year could be prevented

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, Georgia, a dog bites about 4.7 million people each year. Most of these people are children.
A dog bites out of fear, to protect their territory, or to prove dominance over that person. Often owners teach their dog biting through a form of play behavior, which is a mistake. Responsible dog ownership includes appropriate socialization, supervision, training, spaying or neutering, and periodic secure confinement, if necessary. These factors play a bigger role than genetics as to whether a dog will bite.
Most dog bites can be prevented and owners can significantly reduce a dog’s risk for biting by following these tips:
• Spay or neuter. This will reduce a dog’s desire to roam or fight with other dogs. Spayed or neutered dogs are much less likely to bite.
• Socialize. Introduce a dog to people so that it will not be frightened or nervous.
• Training. This is a good investment for all in the family. Every member of the household should be in on the training, and it’s a great way to socialize your dog.
• Teach appropriate behavior. Even in fun, do not teach a dog to go after people or other animals. A dog doesn’t know the difference between play or real life. Set appropriate limits. If the dog exhibits dangerous behavior to other animals or people, seek professional help from a veterinarian or dog trainer. Don’t wait for an accident to happen.
• Be a responsible dog owner. Have dogs licensed as the law requires and provide veterinarian care regularly. Don’t allow a dog to roam or spend a lot of time alone. Dogs who spend a lot of time tied on a chain or alone in the backyard can often become dangerous. Well socialized dogs are less likely to bite.
• Err on the safe side. Be cautious in new situations. If a dog overreacts to visitors, put it in another room when someone comes over. If you don’t know how the dog will react in situations, leave it at home. Work with professionals until confident of the dog’s behavior.
• Teach children not to chase or tease dogs. It’s important to teach children appropriate behavior around dogs as children are three times more likely than adults to suffer dog bites. Dogs are uncomfortable with children’s quick movements and loud voices, which can easily result in a dog bite.
• Learn a dog’s body language. A dog bite could occur if the ears are standing up, the fur on the back is standing on end, and tail is straight up (possibly wagging), or if the dog shows its teeth and growls and stares straight at the person. A frightened dog may cower to the ground with ears back.
• Never sneak up on a dog that is sleeping or eating. A startled dog can easily bite.
• Never pet a dog that is in a car or behind a fence. A dog will usually try to protect its territory.
Pet of the Week
Rhea is a 6-year-old Doberman taken in as a stray on Feb. 14, 2020. Everyone who meets this regal lady falls immediately in love with her. Rhea’s irresistible gaze instantly draws one in with her sweet friendliness. Her beauty lies not only in her appearance but in her sincere, congenial, warm, yet strong demeanor. Rhea is a good walker and pulls only when she has a distinct destination in mind, like meeting people, even strangers. She’s very well mannered, knows sit, stay and takes treats gently. We believe she’s also house broken. Rhea’s adoption fee is $200 and helps cover the cost of her spay, vaccinations, worming, monthly heart worm, flea and tick preventive, microchip and care while at the Clay County Humane Shelter in Brazil. Call 812-446-5126 to meet Rhea.
