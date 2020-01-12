Paw Prints: Morticia

Morticia, 10 weeks old at intake, was taken in by Clay County Humane Shelter on Dec. 11 with her two siblings. While she looks like a Border Collie mix and one of her sisters looks like a yellow Lab mix, there’s no doubt that they’re from the same litter. Morticia is very even keeled, being neither overly energetic or too mellow. She’s perfectly playful, friendly and sweet. Morticia’s adoption fee is $200 and helps cover his neuter, worming, vaccinations, microchip and care. Visit Morticia or her siblings at 8280 N. County Road 125 West in Brazil or call 812-446-5126.