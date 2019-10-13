Mikey, a Lab mix, is one of Cleo’s three surviving puppies. These babies were born June 6 in foster care, three days after their momma (less than a year old herself) was found tied to a telephone pole with another dog. Sadly, not all their siblings made it; one died shortly after birth and two others, Beefy and Zelda, succumbed to parvovirus. Mikey, Raven (adopted Sept. 21) and Shyloi luckily survived parvo and are now ready for adoption. Mikey is a step down from the rambunctiousness of his sister, exhibiting a smidge more calmness than her. Very outgoing and ready to hit the road running as soon as his kennel door opens, he’ll rip and romp around the room with gusto. Like most pups, Mikey’s energetic and friendly and will visit all the other doggies, bite at your pants legs and shoestrings and jump around while his kennel’s being cleaned. He’s definitely a live wire. Mikey’s adoption fee is $200 and covers his alter, worming, vaccinations, microchip and care while at Clay County Humane Shelter. There’s no holding Mikey back and we’re as anxious as him for his freedom ride! Visit today at 8280 N. County Road 125 West in Brazil or call 812-446-5126.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.