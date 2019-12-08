Paw Prints: Legacy, a Great Pyrenees

Legacy is a 2-year-old Great Pyrenees taken in by Clay County Humane Shelter on Oct. 23 after he was struck by a car on Interstate 70. He had a wound on his head, one on his right rear leg and one on his hips. All three required staples. After the accident, his back legs were paralyzed, but by the following morning, Legacy had regained their use. Despite being in pain for a few days, coupled with the unfamiliarity of his new surroundings and many new faces, Legacy was the perfect patient. He is definitely a heartbreaker. Legacy’s an excellent walker, in fact he probably doesn’t need a lead as he walks right beside you. Occasionally, and quite adorably, he prances, picking up his paws like a show pony. Legacy is a true sweetheart. Not only will his gaze melt your heart, but so will his gentle, friendly demeanor. He likes to be close to you and is, not surprisingly, a leaner. A real smarty, Legacy likes routine and quickly adjusted to one here. Legacy’s adoption fee is $150 and covers his alter, worming, shots, microchip, monthly flea, tick and heart worm preventive and care. Visit and meet Legacy at the Clay County Humane Shelter at 8280 N. County Road 125 West in Brazil or call 812-446-5126. Shelter hours are noon to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; noon to 6 p.m. Friday; noon to 5 p.m. Saturday; closed Wednesday and Sunday.