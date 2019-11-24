Paw Prints: Lab mix Dallas

Dallas is a 3- to 4-year-old Lab mix found as a stray with Marley on Sept. 6. Tall, dark and handsome, this hunk is strong and athletic. Dallas is nice and friendly; his manners could use some polishing. He has a soft spot for treats and will eventually sit for them, but we suspect with a little work, patience and consistency, he’ll quickly learn and adapt, becoming a total dreamy, heart throb. If you’re active and athletic, you’ll be the perfect match for this big boy. Dallas’ adoption fee is $125 and covers his neuter, worming, vaccinations, microchip and care while at Clay County Humane Shelter in Brazil. Dallas is heart worm positive and will need treatment. If you’d like to adopt Dallas, visit him. If you’d like to sponsor a portion of his heart worm treatment, visit claycohumanein.org where you can donate online through the donate button, or you can mail donations to CCHS, P.O. Box 277, Brazil, IN 47834. For more details, call 812-446-5126.