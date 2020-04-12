Paw Prints: Key points to remember when training your dog

Lucy is a 5-year-old Poodle mix found as an emaciated stray on Feb. 29. Suffering from flea dermatitis and a skin yeast infection, she’s received many baths since her intake. Lucy’s condition is improving, but hair regrowth will take time. A great little walker, this petite lady loves to take strolls and has a brisk gait. Sweet and friendly, Lucy’s a busy body who’s curious about what everyone is up to and is eager to engage with peeps. She can be an ant on a picnic. Tried to get her to sit, but Lucy was non-compliant, until we sat down. Seems she’s a lap dog. Lucy absolutely loves sitting in laps. In a perfect world, she’d divide her time between being spoiled and keeping tabs on the world around her. Lucy’s adoption fee is $125 and helps cover her spay, worming, vaccinations, microchip, monthly heart worm, flea and tick preventive and care while at Clay County Humane Shelter. Give us a call at 812-446-5126 and ask how you can adopt Lucy.