Paw Prints: Key points to remember when training your dog

A trained dog is a pet that is welcomed almost anywhere. Training your dog is time well spent, particularly if he lives inside the home. All dogs should know basic obedience commands such as, come, sit, down, heel, and stay, although roll over, fetch, stop, etc. can also be taught without much difficulty.
Training should be enjoyable and include short 5-10 minute sessions, which end positively (with a command that you know he will accomplish).
Do not include any negative punishment when training your dog (no yelling, hitting, chain pulling, or electric shock). Training needs to be a fun experience that includes rewards for a job well done. A dog’s motivation varies and rewards can increase his motivation. Treats are effective and if this will be the method of reward, training should be planned before a meal.
If you plan on using praise as a reward, plan his training session when his motivation would be highest, right after you return from work. If your dog is a high-energy pet, begin training sessions after he has been allowed to go for a walk in order for him to expend some energy.
Ascertain that the reward you are using for your dog is the most effective one for him. Food treats should be small, require little chewing, and not crumble. You don’t want to lose your dog’s attention by offering him something that will take time to eat or clean-up.
If you’re using praise, talk in high tones and with enthusiasm. If your reward is petting, it should be on the side of the face, chest, or back and not on the top of the head. When giving the reward to your dog, reward him within a ½ second of the command. This will enable him to make the connection between the command and the behavior.
When speaking a command, make it short and say it once. Dogs can remember a command approximately two minutes. Use shorter words rather than longer words.
Initially, your training sessions should be in a quiet area. As your pet gradually progresses, you can move to other areas with more distractions. When beginning your training session, put your dog on a leash; command an action word such as “sit.” In the beginning you will need to help him move into a sitting position by holding a treat above his head so that he needs to sit to be able to get it. You may also need to put pressure on his hindquarters.
Immediately give the treat (and praise or pet him) upon obedience of the command. Gradually increase the length of time the dog must sit before a treat is given. Then have a word such as, “OK” to release him from the command.
Training sessions should be frequent, daily in the beginning, in order for your dog to learn quickly. Once a dog has learned the command, treats should only be given periodically, but immediate praise should always be given. The point of training is to have your dog obey commands off leash.
Gradually, lengthen the leash between your dog and you until you can drop it and your dog obeys a command. A key point to remember is to NEVER let your pet not obey a command once learned.
If you do, he will never forget it. And like a child, he will never stop trying to get away with not doing it.
