The life expectancy of a cat that is allowed to go outdoors is 3.5 years and a cat that is kept only indoors is 17.5 years, according to K. Overall, doctor of veterinary medicine at the University of Pennsylvania Veterinary School.
Cats that are kept indoors from the beginning usually show no interest in going outside, and an indoor cat will typically be very frightened if they end up outside. An outdoor cat is vulnerable to diseases, poisons, attacks from other animals, abuse by humans and speeding vehicles. Cats that live outside also are susceptible to fleas and ticks, and fewer than five percent of lost cats are reunited with their owners. As the weather gets colder, it’s a good time to transition one’s cat from outdoors to indoors. They will appreciate a warm, cozy bed or sleeping in front of the fireplace.
If a person would like for their outside cat to remain indoors only, it can be successfully converted with planning, persistence and patience. The trick is to gradually move from outdoors to indoors. Some cats will adapt nicely. Others will let their owner know they are unhappy by scratching at the doors and windows, howling or darting through open doors.
People can begin by feeding their outdoor cat indoors. After they’re finished eating, progressively keep them indoors for longer periods of time. Introduce the cat to a scratching post and litter box.
Provide “kitty greens” for the cat so that they won’t be tempted to eat the house plants. Planting grass, alfalfa, catnip, wheat or oat grass in pots kept indoors will help, as well. These can be found in pet supply stores.
If an owner finds that their cat is not adjusting well to gradually living indoors, the person might want to be firm and just keep them indoors. A veterinarian might be able to help with short-term medication or a homeopathic therapy, such as Rescue Remedy, to help calm the cat through the transition.
If a cat begins scratching the sofa or going outside the litter box, don’t give up and put him outside. Their veterinarian can rule out potential medical problems that may be contributing to the behavior problems. And they might be able to offer positive training techniques or recommend a trainer or animal behavior specialist.
Remember that the cat is not acting out of revenge or spite. Be patient and persistent. Punishment is not the best way to get a cat to do what their owner wants them to do.
Should a person become pregnant or suffer from allergy symptoms, they shouldn’t rush to put their cat outside or give them up. Consult a doctor and learn how to manage those circumstances and keep the cat safe.
Provide a loving, safe and stimulating environment for the cat indoors and increase the life of the pet.
