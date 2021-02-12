Paw Prints: Keep Valentine’s Day happy, pets safe

Pet of the Week: Phantom, a stray Labrador mix, was about 4 months old when he arrived at the Clay County Humane Shelter on Jan. 9. This rascal has the most fun "helping" his caretakers clean out his kennel. Out of the confines of the puppy room and on a lead, probably for the first time, he naturally was a bit camera shy. Basically, the new and unknown tempered his exuberant spirit, but once he returned to a familiar place, Phantom was his normal puppy self. He's cute, friendly, perky and smart. His adoption fee is $250 and helps cover the cost of his neuter, vaccinations, worming, microchip and care while at the shelter at 8280 N. County Road 125 West in Brazil. Call 812-446-5126 to arrange to meet him.