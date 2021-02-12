Paw Prints: Keep Valentine’s Day happy, pets safe

Valentine's Day is a special day for remembering loved ones. Typical gifts of love — flowers, chocolates and other candies — are wonderful for people but they can be harmful to your pet.
You should never let your pet eat chocolate. A dog weighing 10 pounds that has eaten 2 ounces of baking chocolate or 20 ounces of milk chocolate can suffer from vomiting, diarrhea, hyperactivity, abnormal elevated heart rate and seizures. Cats also are sensitive to chocolate but they typically don’t eat enough to cause anything more than gastrointestinal upset. Chocolate contains fat and caffeine-like substances (methylxanthines) which can cause death.
Alcoholic beverages left out for a pet to lap up can cause vomiting, diarrhea, poor coordination, central nervous system depression, tremors, breathing difficulties, metabolic instability and coma. If your pet drinks enough, he could die from respiratory failure. Animals aren’t just smaller; they often metabolize what they have ingested differently. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals recommends that you not allow your pet to consume any alcoholic beverages.
Another dangerous substance that your pet should never eat is the sugar substitute, xylitol. Candy eaten that contains xylitol can cause a sudden drop in blood sugar (hypoglycemia), which can result in depression, loss of coordination and seizures. You should consult your veterinarian immediately if you think your pet has ingested any potential harmful ingredient.
When choosing flowers for your loved one, be mindful of the potentially poisonous types. Various types of lilies are highly toxic to cats. Other varieties of flowers that can be hazardous are tulips (especially if potted, the bulbs are the most harmful), amaryllis, calla lily, daisies, chrysanthemums and baby’s breath. Consider safer alternatives such as, African violets, asters, camellia, Canna lilies, jasmine or an orchid. The ASPCA urges pet owners to use caution with flowers such as roses, which contain thorns. They are dangerous for your pet to bat around, step on, or eat. Severe infections can develop from thorn punctures.
Never leave a room unattended with a lit candle burning. Curious pets can knock over lit candles and receive serious burns.
After wrapping that Valentine’s Day gift, be sure to put away the cellophane, tape, ribbons, bows and other wrapping items. Also keep balloons and other decorations out of reach of your pet. These objects can cause your pet to choke or worse.
Before giving your loved one a cute, cuddly new pet for Valentine’s Day, keep in mind that owning a pet is a serious decision that involves a lifetime commitment. After careful consideration, make a trip to your local humane shelter and adopt a homeless dog or cat; they can provide you with years of love and companionship.
Pet of the Week
Phantom, a stray Labrador mix, was about 4 months old when he arrived at the Clay County Humane Shelter on Jan. 9. This rascal has the most fun "helping" his caretakers clean out his kennel. Out of the confines of the puppy room and on a lead, probably for the first time, he naturally was a bit camera shy. Basically, the new and unknown tempered his exuberant spirit, but once he returned to a familiar place, Phantom was his normal puppy self. He's cute, friendly, perky and smart. His adoption fee is $250 and helps cover the cost of his neuter, vaccinations, worming, microchip and care while at the shelter at 8280 N. County Road 125 West in Brazil. Call 812-446-5126 to arrange to meet him.
