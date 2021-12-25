Paw Prints: Keep pets safe from the cold

As winter approaches, pet owners need to implement some common sense precautions for keeping their pets safe from the cold temperatures. Even though animals have fur to help keep them warm, it cannot protect them from freezing to death. When the temperature drops below freezing, animals should not be left outdoors. In all types of weather conditions, cats and dogs are safer indoors; left outside unattended, they risk being stolen or harmed. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals released guidelines to pet owners for caring for animals in cold weather.
• Keep cats indoors. Outdoors, they can freeze, become injured or killed.
• Outside cats often sleep under hoods of cars (where it’s warmer). Make a loud noise or check under the hood before starting the engine.
• Dogs often lose their scent in snow and become lost. Don’t let your dog off his leash, as more dogs are lost during winter. Dogs need their outdoor exercise in winter but not for lengthy periods of time.
• Regardless of the temperature, wind-chill can threaten your pet’s life. If your dog is outside, he must have a draft-free doghouse large enough for him to sit and lie down in, but small enough to hold in body heat. The floor must be a few inches off the ground and it should have cedar shavings or straw. The house should also include a flap of fabric or plastic for protection from the elements. Turn the house away from the wind.
• Keep ice melting products away from pets. They may contain elements that can harm or kill your pet. Wipe your pet’s paws and legs when coming indoors out of the snow, sleet or ice.
• Antifreeze is lethal to cats and dogs. Clean up any spills from vehicles. Use products that contain propylene glycol instead of ethylene glycol. Call your veterinarian if you suspect your pet has consumed antifreeze.
• Consider getting a sweater for your shorthaired breed dogs.
• Don’t leave your pet in your car. It can become like a refrigerator and your pet could freeze to death.
• If your pet is ill or elderly, it could be sensitive to the cold. Take them out just long enough to relieve themselves.
• Puppies do not handle the cold as well as dogs. They may be more difficult to housebreak during winter.
• If your dog is outside for extended periods of time, increase their food supply to help burn energy. It helps keep them healthy and their fur thick. Keep plenty of fresh water on hand and make sure it isn’t frozen. In winter, use plastic bowls instead of metal so that your pet’s tongue doesn’t stick to his dish.
• Be sure your pet has a warm place to sleep.
Pet of the Week:
Minnie is a 5-year-old Miniature Pinscher taken in as a stray on Nov. 13. Always happy to see you, Minnie tap dances with her front paws as soon as you're in her sights. She's a brisk little walker. She likes being held, carried, giving kisses, sits for treats and is most likely a lap dog and couch potato. At intake, a vet determined that her right hip had been dislocated for some time so there is some muscle atrophy. At the moment this is not an issue, but may need more medical care as she ages. For her most recent walk, we learned that when one jumps, Minnie jumps, like synchronized popcorn. She will even jump into your arms. Her adoption fee is $150 and helps cover the cost of her spay, vaccinations, worming, monthly heart worm, flea and tick preventive, microchip and care while at the Clay County Humane Shelter in Brazil. Call 812-446-5126 to meet Minnie.
