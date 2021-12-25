Paw Prints: Keep pets safe from the cold

Minnie is a 5-year-old Miniature Pinscher taken in as a stray on Nov. 13. Always happy to see you, Minnie tap dances with her front paws as soon as you're in her sights. She's a brisk little walker. She likes being held, carried, giving kisses, sits for treats and is most likely a lap dog and couch potato. At intake, a vet determined that her right hip had been dislocated for some time so there is some muscle atrophy. At the moment this is not an issue, but may need more medical care as she ages. For her most recent walk, we learned that when one jumps, Minnie jumps, like synchronized popcorn. She will even jump into your arms. Her adoption fee is $150 and helps cover the cost of her spay, vaccinations, worming, monthly heart worm, flea and tick preventive, microchip and care while at the Clay County Humane Shelter in Brazil. Call 812-446-5126 to meet Minnie.