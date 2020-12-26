Paw Prints: Keep pets safe from the cold

As winter weather approaches, pet owners need to implement some common sense precautions for keeping their pets safe from the cold temperatures. Even though animals have fur to help keep them warm, it cannot protect them from freezing to death. When the temperature drops below freezing, animals should not be left outdoors. In all types of weather conditions, cats and dogs are safer indoors; left outside unattended, they risk being stolen or harmed. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals released guidelines for caring for animals in cold weather.
• Keep cats indoors. Outdoors, they can freeze, become injured or killed.
• Outside cats often sleep under car hoods where it’s warmer. Make a loud noise or check under the hood before starting the engine.
• Dogs often lose their scent in snow and become lost. Don’t let your dog off its leash, as more dogs are lost during winter. Dogs need their outdoor exercise in winter but not for lengthy periods of time.
• Regardless of the temperature, wind-chill can threaten a pet’s life. If a dog is outside, it must have a draft-free doghouse large enough for it to sit and lie down in, but small enough to hold in body heat. The floor must be a few inches off the ground and it should have cedar shavings or straw. The house should also include a flap of fabric or plastic for protection from the elements. Turn the house away from the wind.
• Keep ice melting products away from pets. They may contain elements that can harm or kill a pet. Wipe a pet’s paws and legs when coming indoors out of the snow, sleet or ice.
• Antifreeze is lethal to cats and dogs. Clean up any spills from vehicles. Use products that contain propylene glycol instead of ethylene glycol. Call a veterinarian if you suspect a pet has consumed antifreeze.
• Consider getting a sweater for shorthaired breed dogs.
• Don’t leave a pet in a car. It can become like a refrigerator and your pet could freeze to death.
• If a pet is ill or elderly, it could be sensitive to the cold. Take them out just long enough to relieve themselves.
• Puppies do not handle the cold as well as older dogs. They may be more difficult to housebreak during winter.
• If a dog is outside for extended periods of time, increase its food supply to help burn energy. It helps keep them healthy and their fur thick. Keep plenty of fresh water on hand and make sure it isn’t frozen. In winter, use plastic bowls instead of metal so that your pet’s tongue doesn’t stick to its dish.
• Be sure your pet has a warm place to sleep.
Pet of the Week: Toffee, 10 weeks at intake, is a domestic short-hair Tabby taken in as a stray with her momma and two siblings on Nov. 6. Independent, this chunky monkey can be fussy when being picked up, but she's easily coerced into enjoying being held. Cradle her in your arms and rub between her ears and Toffee will totally change her tune, melting into your arms. She revs up just as quickly though and hits the ground running. Toffee loves to play and goes all out. Once you're finished entertaining her, she'll follow you or meow at you to reclaim your attention. Toffee is filled to the brim with an energetic, charismatic personality that's feisty, yet sweet. Her adoption fee is $75 and helps cover her spay, vaccinations, worming, microchip and care while at the Clay County Humane Shelter in Brazil. Call 812-446-5126 to ask how to adopt Toffee.
