Paw Prints: Keep pets safe from the cold

Pet of the Week: Toffee, 10 weeks at intake, is a domestic short-hair Tabby taken in as a stray with her momma and two siblings on Nov. 6. Independent, this chunky monkey can be fussy when being picked up, but she's easily coerced into enjoying being held. Cradle her in your arms and rub between her ears and Toffee will totally change her tune, melting into your arms. She revs up just as quickly though and hits the ground running. Toffee loves to play and goes all out. Once you're finished entertaining her, she'll follow you or meow at you to reclaim your attention. Toffee is filled to the brim with an energetic, charismatic personality that's feisty, yet sweet. Her adoption fee is $75 and helps cover her spay, vaccinations, worming, microchip and care while at the Clay County Humane Shelter in Brazil. Call 812-446-5126 to ask how to adopt Toffee.