Paw Prints: Keep pets healthy, safe during holiday season

Pet of the Week: Ford, 5 months old at intake, is a mixed breed taken in as a stray on Oct. 9. With an explosive personality and boundless energy, this guy is atomic. Ford is definitely firing on all cylinders. He's extremely active, athletic, playful and takes a little while to wear down. Friendly and sweet, he also can be ornery. He's an occasional nibbler when playing. Ford's also independent and after giving up on getting this youngster to sit and pose, he randomly did so. Life with this guy is going to be a fantastically fun trip. His adoption fee is $200 and helps cover the cost of his neuter, vaccinations, worming, microchip and care while at the Clay County Humane Shelter in Brazil. Call 812-446-5126 to ask how you can take Ford home for the holidays.