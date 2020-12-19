Paw Prints: Keep pets healthy, safe during holiday season

The holiday season is fast approaching and with it comes potential hazards for your pet. The excitement of the activities and the smells and tastes of the foods this time of year may intrigue your pet. Even though this is a busy time of year, take care to remember to be extra vigilant regarding your pets activities.
Items that can make your pet sick are ribbons, wrapping paper, ornaments, tinsel, extension cords and gifts. Kitties are particularly fascinated with shiny strands of tinsel, which can be deadly. The ingestion of tinsel or other string-like items (often called linear foreign bodies) can cause serious damage to the intestines. A pet with foreign bodies can become ill with symptoms including vomiting, diarrhea, depression, belly pain and frequently, fever.
Holiday lighting attracts pets. Electrical shock could occur from pets chewing on the cords. Check cords for bite marks, loose or frayed wires, or evidence of short circuits. Use three-prong grounded extension cords and follow manufacturers’ recommendations for usage. Electrical shock can cause burns, labored breathing, abnormal heart rhythm, loss of consciousness, and death. If your pet has been injured by electrical shock, call a veterinarian.
Pets are usually interested in new sources of water such as the toilet or the Christmas tree stand. Be careful when adding chemicals meant to keep your tree fresh longer. Read the label and make sure it is “pet safe.” Another attraction for your pets is potpourri; make sure the pots are covered or inaccessible to pets.
The holiday season is about sharing with family and friends but sharing holiday foods with your pet can cause an upset stomach or worse, pancreatitis. In order to control the excessive food intake by your pets, set aside a plate of treats for your pets and let your guests “treat” the pets. To make it more festive, mix some of your pet’s regular food with water and make dough that you roll out and cut into shapes. Bake them until crunchy. Give your pets some “personal space” in order to get away from the commotion in a bedroom or den. Sometimes pets will respond to a lot of hubbub by eliminating on the floor.
The holidays wouldn’t be complete without chocolate. But keep in mind that chocolate can be toxic or even fatal to cats and dogs. Chocolate poisoning occurs most commonly in dogs but others also are susceptible. Theobromine is the toxic compound found in chocolate. Symptoms that can appear within one to four hours include: vomiting, increased thirst, diarrhea, weakness, difficulty with balance, hyper-excitability, muscle spasms, seizures, coma or death. If you suspect your pet has ingested chocolate, call a veterinarian. Typically, the treatment for poisoning is the most effective if begun soon after eating the poison and before large amounts have been absorbed into the blood.
Mistletoe can be very toxic to your pet. Call a veterinarian immediately if your pet has ingested any part of the plant. Mistletoe can cause vomiting, severe diarrhea, difficult breathing, shock and death within hours of ingestion. Various species of holly berries and leaves can cause vomiting, belly pain and diarrhea.
An adorable puppy or kitten may seem like the perfect Christmas gift but unfortunately after the holiday season, animal shelters explode with these “surprise gifts.” Owning a pet is a life-long commitment that not everyone can make. Give careful consideration when deciding on that new pet.
Pet of the Week
Ford, 5 months old at intake, is a mixed breed taken in as a stray on Oct. 9.
With an explosive personality and boundless energy, this guy is atomic. Ford is definitely firing on all cylinders. He’s extremely active, athletic, playful and takes a little while to wear down. Friendly and sweet, he also can be ornery. He’s an occasional nibbler when playing. Ford’s also independent and after giving up on getting this youngster to sit and pose, he randomly did so. Life with this guy is going to be a fantastically fun trip.
His adoption fee is $200 and helps cover the cost of his neuter, vaccinations, worming, microchip and care while at the Clay County Humane Shelter in Brazil.
Call 812-446-5126 to ask how you can take Ford home for the holidays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.