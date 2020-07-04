Paw Prints: Keep pet safe this Fourth of July

Pets often become frightened and panic during the Fourth of July fireworks festivities. Animal shelters across the country are familiar with “July 4th dogs” — those who run off during the holiday celebrations and are found by citizens or animal control officers. Planning ahead and taking precautions is important to keeping your pet safe during this upcoming holiday.
“With a little bit of planning and forethought, you can enjoy the excitement of the Fourth of July and know that your animal companion is safe, sound, and enjoying a little peace and quiet,” said Nancy Peterson, an issues specialist with The Humane Society of the United States.
Take these precautions and protect your pet this July 4th.
• Do not take your pet to fireworks displays.
• Never use fireworks near or around your pets. A thrown firecracker can cause a dog to jump up and catch it. If swallowed, it can cause severe damage to the internal organs.
• Do not leave your pet in the car. Your pet can suffer severe health effects or death in only a few minutes. Windows partially opened do not provide enough air for your pet.
• Keep your pets in a sheltered, quiet area inside your home. Animals can become destructive when frightened; be sure to remove items your pet could destroy or would be harmful to your pet if chewed. Be aware of guests opening and closing doors, as pets can easily escape. You may want to crate your pet, or secure him in a basement, garage or room without windows to jump through.
• Leave a radio or television on at normal volume to keep your pet company if you plan to go out to celebrate the holiday.
• If your pet becomes seriously distressed by thunder or other loud noises, you may want to consult your veterinarian before July 4th for ways to help alleviate the fear and anxiety they may experience during fireworks displays.
• Never leave pets outside unattended, even in a fenced yard or on a chain. When frightened, pets who would not normally leave the yard may escape or become lost or become entangled in their chain, risking injury or death.
• Make sure your pet is wearing identification tags or has a microchip so if they should become lost, they can be returned. Cats should wear break-away collars that will allow them to get free if they should get caught on something.
• When you take your dog out for a walk, make sure your pet is wearing a collar and leash.
• You could consider boarding your pet for the holiday.
