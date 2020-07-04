Paw Prints: Keep pet safe this Fourth of July

Murphy is 5-year-old yellow Labrador taken in as a stray on June 1. Strong as an ox and highly caffeinated, this sweet and smart guy is in need of guidance and an outlet for his enthusiasm. Murphy is very treat oriented and is responsive to a squeaky toy. He might love playing fetch, catch or even swimming, but our goal on this outing was to take his pictures and he didn’t need to be wound any tighter than he was. Murphy is as big and goofy as they come. He’s super sweet and endearing, but will require some patience and training. Murphy’s adoption fee is $125. He’s altered, current on vaccinations, has been wormed, has a microchip and is on monthly heart worm, flea and tick preventive. He tested positive for Lyme disease and will begin treatment. Call the Clay County Humane Shelter in Brazil at 812-446-5126 to ask how to adopt Murphy.