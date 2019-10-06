Hostess, 16 weeks old at intake, is a Shepherd mix abandoned at the end of a driveway with two other puppies on Aug. 7. She is the perfect hostess, ready to greet everyone with her bubbly effervescence but not overbearing with her congeniality. Hostess is a great little walker who bounces along happily, until a random leaf blows across her path, startling her at first before becoming an object of play. She loves to roll in and eat grass and does well with sit and stay. Hostess is a delightful, charming young lady who’ll make a great addition to any family. Her adoption fee is $200 and covers her spay, worming, vaccinations, microchip and care while at Clay County Humane Shelter, Brazil. Hostess is the sweetest treat you shouldn’t pass on. You can meet Hostess at 8280 N, County Road 125 West in Brazil or call 812-446-5126.