Paw Prints: Have a happy Valentine’s Day but keep pet safe

Valentine’s Day is a special day for remembering loved ones. Typical gifts of love, flowers, chocolates and other candies are wonderful for people but they can be harmful to your pet. You should never let your pet eat chocolate. A dog weighing 10 pounds that has eaten 2 ounces of baking chocolate or 20 ounces of milk chocolate can suffer from vomiting, diarrhea, hyperactivity, abnormal elevated heart rate and seizures. Cats are also sensitive to chocolate but they typically don’t eat enough to cause anything more than gastrointestinal upset. Chocolate contains fat and methylxanthines — caffeine-like substances — which can cause death.
Alcoholic beverages left out for a pet to lap up can cause vomiting, diarrhea, poor coordination, central nervous system depression, tremors, breathing difficulties, metabolic instability and coma. If your pet drinks enough, he could die from respiratory failure. Animals aren’t just smaller; they often metabolize what they have ingested differently. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals recommends that you not allow your pet to consume any alcoholic beverages.
Another dangerous substance that your pet should never eat is the sugar substitute, xylitol. Candy eaten that contains xylitol can cause a sudden drop in blood sugar (hypoglycemia), which can result in depression, loss of coordination and seizures. You should consult your veterinarian immediately if you think your pet has ingested any potential harmful ingredient.
When choosing flowers for your loved one, be mindful of the potentially poisonous types. Various types of lilies are highly toxic to cats. Other varieties of flowers that can be hazardous are tulips (especially if potted, the bulbs are the most harmful), amaryllis, calla lily, daisies, chrysanthemums, and baby’s breath. Consider safer alternatives such as African violets, asters, camellia, Canna lilies, jasmine or an orchid. The ASPCA urges pet owners to use caution with flowers such as roses, which contain thorns. They are dangerous for your pet to bat around, step on or eat. Severe infections can develop from thorn punctures.
Never leave a room unattended with a lit candle burning. Curious pets can knock over lit candles and receive serious burns. After wrapping that Valentine’s Day gift, be sure to put away the cellophane, tape, ribbons, bows and other wrapping items. Keep balloons and other decorations out of reach of your pet, as well. These objects can cause your pet to become choked or worse.
You may be planning on giving your loved one a cute, cuddly new pet for Valentine’s Day. Keep in mind that owning a pet is a serious decision that involves a lifetime commitment. After careful consideration, make a trip to your local humane shelter and adopt a homeless dog or cat; they can provide you with years of love and companionship.
