Paw Prints: Have a happy Valentine’s Day but keep pet safe

Shrek is a 5 year old Rottweiler taken in as a stray on 8/5/21. Naturally, he's athletic and has the playful Rottie spirit. Shrek loves to play tug of war, chase tennis balls and can keep himself entertained with the handled red ball. He literally wears himself out trying to pick up the big ball without using the handle. Shrek is a good walker and will be fantastic, especially with some training. He's house broken and good with other cats and dogs, but would fare best in a home without kids. He's unaware of just how burly he is. Shrek's adoption fee is $150 and helps cover the cost of his neuter, vaccinations, worming, monthly heart worm, flea and tick preventive, microchip and care while at the Clay County Humane Shelter. Give us a call today at 812-446-5126 and ask how you can meet Shrek! Visit us at 8280 N County Rd 125 W in Brazil!