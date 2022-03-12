Paw Prints: Grieving the death of a pet

Sunrise is a 6-year-old Labrador Retriever mix taken in as a stray on Jan. 10, 2022. This camera shy girl is super sweet, friendly, lively and goofy. With lots of pep and zip, Sunrise would make a great walking or running companion. She could do with a little leash training, but she's smart and eager to please. Sunrise sits on command and for treats, which she takes gently. She does well with kids and other dogs. Like most Labs, she's playfully energetic, loves treats and loves people. Sunrise's adoption fee is $150 and helps cover the cost of her spay, vaccinations, worming, monthly heart worm and flea preventive, microchip and care while at the Clay County Humane Shelter. If you're seeking a pick me up to perk you up, Sunrise will do just that. Visit us at 8280 N. County Road 125 W. in Brazil or call at 812-446-5126.