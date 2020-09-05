Paw Prints: Good nutrition can help your pet live longer

Wynonna is a 1-year old-domestic long hair Tabby rescued as a stray on 6/23/20 after she got stuck in the engine bay of a vehicle. Literally all greased up, she had to be bathed at intake and it took some time for her fur to fluff back out. Friendly and very personable, she'll get up and begin chatting with you as you approach her kennel. Wynonna's never met a stranger and is ready to be petted, but needs a little time to know you before you can hold her. While she's currently not the hugging type, she is very affectionate; she just doesn't like being held or out of her kennel. Wynonna will literally follow one's hand and try to grab it so you can pet her. She also loves playing with teasers, but is terrible at posing for pictures. Wynonna's adoption fee is $60 and helps cover the cost of her spay, vaccinations, worming, microchip and care while at the Clay County Humane Shelter. She's a beautiful, sweet and chatty girl seeking a little security and a whole lotta love. Call us at 812-446-5126 and ask how you can meet Wynonna.