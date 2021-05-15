Paw Prints: Good care will help an aging pet live longer

Simone is a 2-year-old terrier-Lab mix surrendered with her two five-month-old pups, Mara and Braxton, on March 27. This girl is an absolute doll, but at first, she can be a bit of a nervous Nellie. Once Simone gets to know you, she'll reward your patience with hugs. Between her hugs, "beard," and surprisingly soft and silky, yet wiry coat, she's irresistible. As Simone sheds her shyness, her confidence reveals a very strong, playful girl. With training, she might make an excellent running companion. Simone's adoption fee is $150. She's altered, microchipped, vaccinated, wormed and treated with monthly heart worm, flea and tick preventive. Call the Clay County Humane Shelter at 812-446-5126 or visit Simone at 8280 N. County Road 125 West in Brazil.