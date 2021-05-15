Paw Prints: Good care will help an aging pet live longer

For many people, pets are an important part of the family. Insuring that they live long healthy lives is part of the responsibility of pet ownership. Dogs can usually live to be 15 or 16 years old (10 years for some of the larger breeds), and cats can live past 20 years (especially if they live indoors). There is much a person can do to make life easier for their aging pets and to help prolong their life. Taking a pet to a veterinarian for vaccinations and regular check-ups is a good start and for helping detect early signs of health problems.
According to veterinarian Guy Pidgeon with Hill’s Pet Nutrition, obesity is the number one problem with pets. Obesity is a big contributor to arthritis, heart disease and other age-related problems. Obesity in cats can lead to diabetes (but slimming down can sometimes bring the diabetes under control). By adding more fiber to your pet’s diet, you can help them lose unwanted pounds. It can also help prevent constipation and improve digestion (better able to absorb vitamins). You can ask a vet for recommendations, but foods especially designed for seniors or overweight pets can add the additional fiber needed, although it’s perfectly fine for healthy older pets to eat regular food. Daily exercise is also important for helping to keep a pet’s weight in check and to help keep their limbs flexible.
Some veterinarians recommend that pets eat vegetables, fruits and grains instead of commercial pet foods. And as an alternative for animal treats, give your pet a flavored vitamin. Studies have shown that regular doses of vitamins A and C can protect a dog or cat from heart disease.
Make sure your pet has plenty of water. Aging pets tend to drink less water, which can cause dehydration. If your pet has difficulty getting around, keep water bowls in different areas of the house. As pets age, they also lose some of their hearing, making them susceptible to accidents. Older pets may need to be confined or on a leash when outside. Children need to be taught to be considerate of older pets. Aging dogs and cats can become cranky and intolerant of disruptions, especially if they have aches and pains. When older pets develop illnesses, early detection is important. Shortness of breath, losing weight for no known reason, or drinking a lot of water and urinating frequently could be signs of serious illnesses. If you should feel lumps on your pet’s skin, see tumors around their mouth, or if they are bleeding anywhere, see a veterinarian.
Pet of the Week
Simone is a 2-year-old terrier-Lab mix surrendered with her two five-month-old pups, Mara and Braxton, on March 27. This girl is an absolute doll, but at first, she can be a bit of a nervous Nellie. Once Simone gets to know you, she’ll reward your patience with hugs. Between her hugs, “beard,” and surprisingly soft and silky, yet wiry coat, she’s irresistible. As Simone sheds her shyness, her confidence reveals a very strong, playful girl. With training, she might make an excellent running companion. Simone’s adoption fee is $150. She’s altered, microchipped, vaccinated, wormed and treated with monthly heart worm, flea and tick preventive. Call the Clay County Humane Shelter at 812-446-5126 or visit Simone at 8280 N. County Road 125 West in Brazil.
