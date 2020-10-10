Paw Prints: Ghosts, goblins scary to animals; keep pets safe this Halloween

Oct. 31 is right around the corner and this is the time of year that some people perform devilish acts with animals often the targets. Halloween is a holiday enjoyed by people and not pets. The Humane Society of the United States offers tips to help keep your pet safe this Halloween.
It’s important to keep your pets inside during Halloween, especially if it is a black cat. Often pranksters go looking for kitties, especially black cats as they are unfairly associated with wickedness. Halloween is a time that veterinarian’s see more animals with burns, cuts, and injuries, which have been inflicted by malicious people. Even for dogs, it’s a frightening experience to see strangely dressed people making strange noises. Often dogs become lost trying to run from pranksters. Make sure your pet is wearing an ID tag or is microchipped. It’s a good idea to put animals in a separate room during trick-or-treating as cats can slip past doors and dogs can bite frightening dressed children.
Keep candy out of your pets’ reach. Candy and the wrapper can make your pet ill. Chocolate (which contains an ingredient poisonous to dogs) can cause theobromine poisoning (just a small amount of dark chocolate can kill a pet).
Also remember to keep animals away from candles and decorations. The ink used in some decorations is toxic to animals and synthetic cobweb, if ingested, can also block the digestive system and cause death. Synthetic cobweb outside can cause injury or death to birds or other wildlife. Dangling decorations or cords can cause entanglement and injury. Candles and lit pumpkins can be knocked over by frightened pets or wagging tails and cause fires. Kittens and puppies are especially vulnerable to receiving burns from burning candles.
Don’t take pets trick-or-treating; all the noise could be upsetting and they might bite out of fear. A pet could be difficult to handle if it becomes frightened and it could run away.
It’s not a good idea to dress up your pet for Halloween. Tight rubber bands can cut off circulation or prevent your pet from being able to breathe. Even the best loving animal might be tempted to bite under these circumstances. Remember that your pet is counting on you to keep him safe.
Pet of the Week
Lucy, 8, will be a little nervous at first, but give her a few days and she is just a sweetheart. She weighs about 12 pounds and has had a dental, besides all of her normal vetting. She is working on her crate training but you will need to help her learn the routine at her new home.
An application can be obtained by emailing dogitdigit@gmail.com Or, text the 501c3 nonprofit organization at 812-264-7239. The adoption donation is $200 for an approved applicant. (Mention this Tribune-Star feature and get a $25 discount on her adoption fee.)
All dogs are spayed/neutered, up-to-date on age-appropriate vaccinations, bordatella, wormed within the last six months and microchipped. Dogs over the age of 9 months have been tested for heartworms; any other known medical issues treated or noted in this listing.
