Paw Prints:'Free to good home' ads can draw 'bunchers'

Allure is a Husky Lab mix picked up as a stray on Feb. 8 after nearly being struck by a car. Exploding with boundless energy, this 10-month-old beauty is friendly, happy and lively. She could use some polishing of her manners and leash etiquette, but she's smart, ready to please. She'll sit for a treat without a verbal command and takes them gently — she's fully capable of being calm, focused and polite. Her adoption fee is $150 and helps cover the cost of her spay, vaccinations, worming, monthly heart worm, flea and tick prevention, microchip and care while at the Clay County Humane Shelter in Brazil. She's been treated for parvo and is currently being treated for Lyme disease. For this adventurous, clownish companion, call 812-446-5126.