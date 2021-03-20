Paw Prints:'Free to good home' ads can draw 'bunchers'

In many newspapers, there is typically a column dedicated to finding homes for pets. Often these include “free to good home” ads for dogs, puppies, kittens and cats. People seeking a new family pet are sometimes not the only ones reading these ads. Many of these available, loving animals end up abused, sold to research labs, become bait for dog fighting, or turn out to be the next meal for snakes.
About 90,000 dogs and cats in the U.S. are used for experimentation every year, according to the Animal Welfare Institute. Animals sometimes fall into the hands of “bunchers,” who acquire for research labs by selling to licensed animal dealers. Outside cats are particularly vulnerable and pets advertised in the “free to good home” ads. A buncher will respond to an ad by posing as a loving home. The bunchers sell the animals to dealers who then sell the pet to research labs. If you need to find a home for your pet, spend the time taking care to insure the best home possible for your pet.
Create flyers that include a picture of your pet along with a creative description to distribute or post at the local vets’ offices. If you place an ad in your local newspaper, spend the time to insure the right person adopts your pet. Do a background check on your potential adopter. Check with their vet on previous history. Contact their landlord. Create a contract between you and the adopter stating that they must return the pet to you if they cannot keep it. Perform an identification check. Visit the person’s home before and after the adoption. Offer to deliver the pet to the new home so that you can see the living conditions. Have your pet spayed or neutered, then charge a fee for reimbursement. Persons with ill intentions will pay nothing for the animals, and this will also make your pet more marketable. It will create a vet history for your pet that will prove that your dog or cat was meant to be a pet and not a lab victim. Have your pet microchipped. This is a strong deterrent against bunchers; a microchip proves to the labs that this is someone’s pet. Simply state “no bunchers” in your ad. Put in your ad “donation required for the local humane society” or to your favorite charity. If you don’t feel comfortable about the potential adopter, tell them you’ll get back to them as others are/or may be interested in your pet, as well. Don’t feel obligated to let them have the pet.
If you have a specific breed of dog or cat that you are trying to find a home for, try to find a rescue for that type of animal, such as German Shepherd rescue or Persian rescue. Websites such as Pets911.com and Petfinder.com offer adoption search engines so you can post adoption ads, as well as search for lost animals. These sites post identification and medical records with an adoption fee. You can also check out available pets at your local humane shelters. When finding a home for your pet, be cautious. Use good judgment, be creative, and be patient to prepare for a happy, healthy future for your pet. Once you’ve placed your pet, stay in touch. Call the adopter and see how things are going. Remember that your pet has been your faithful companion; he deserves your very best effort at placing him in a new home.
Allure is a Husky Lab mix picked up as a stray on Feb. 8 after nearly being struck by a car. Exploding with boundless energy, this 10-month-old beauty is friendly, happy and lively. She could use some polishing of her manners and leash etiquette, but she’s smart, ready to please. She’ll sit for a treat without a verbal command and takes them gently — she’s fully capable of being calm, focused and polite. Her adoption fee is $150 and helps cover the cost of her spay, vaccinations, worming, monthly heart worm, flea and tick prevention, microchip and care while at the Clay County Humane Shelter in Brazil. She’s been treated for parvo and is currently being treated for Lyme disease. For this adventurous, clownish companion, call 812-446-5126.
