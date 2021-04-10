Paw Prints: Flea meds containing permethrins can be deadly to cats

Pet of the Week: Lisa is a 10-year-old domestic short hair Tabby abandoned at the Clay County Humane Shelter in Brazil on Nov. 23. Very friendly, she's the first one in the cattery to pop up, greet visitors and begin carrying on a conversation. Lisa's very talkative, will rub on you, rub on her kennel, flip flop around or whatever it takes to get attention. She adores affection and companionship and is always game to play, whether it's batting around or biting into a catnip toy or chasing a teaser that you dangle before her. Lisa's adoption fee is $40. She's altered, current on shots, has been wormed, microchipped and treated with monthly flea, tick and heart worm preventive. Lisa's a very active, loving girl with a ton of personality. Visit Lisa at the CCHS at 8280 N. County Road 125 West.