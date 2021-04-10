Paw Prints: Flea meds containing permethrins can be deadly to cats

Fleas are annoying pests. They cause pets to become anemic, experience dermatitis, and contract tapeworms. Controlling these insects are an important part of taking proper care of pets in order to help keep them healthy. Popular products that are purchased by consumers to aid in controlling fleas and ticks include those that are applied to the back of the pet. Typically, this type of product usually lasts for about 30 days. Some flea products that can be bought over-the-counter contain the active ingredient, permethrin. Modified pyrethrins are synthetic insecticides that are derived from the chrysanthemum plant. The chemical properties of permethrin allow for the chemical to spread by itself in skin oil (called translocation). Permethrin is not waterproof, and because it has been in use for 20 years, many fleas are resistant to it.
Topical flea products containing permethrin are usually labeled, “for dogs only.” Although permethrins are typically safe for dogs, they are very toxic to cats, often resulting in death. Toxic effects also can be seen in cats that are in close physical contact with dogs that have been treated through grooming and sharing beds. Pyrethrins are toxic to cats due to metabolic deficiencies only found in cats. There is no reason to apply any product containing permethrin on a cat to control fleas as there are plenty of flea products available for cats that do not contain permethrin.
Permethrin is a neurotoxin that can cause symptoms which include muscle tremors, hyperexcitability, depression, vomiting, uncontrollable seizures, anorexia and death. Symptoms can develop within a few hours to three days following exposure. Typical treatment includes hospitalization with continuous intravenous fluids. It is important to eliminate any existing product from the body and to control muscle tremors and seizures. It’s also important to bathe the cat in lukewarm water using mild dish soap (not using hot water or flea shampoo).
Seek the advice of a veterinarian when choosing the most appropriate, safe and effective flea medications for a pet. Always observe the pet closely after applying flea products. If a cat demonstrates unusual behavior, becomes depressed, weak, or uncoordinated, contact a veterinarian immediately. Remember to read the label and follow the directions when using any pet product. It could save the pet’s life.
Pet of the Week
Lisa is a 10-year-old domestic short hair Tabby abandoned on Nov. 23. She’s a very active, loving girl with a ton of personality. She’s the first one in the cattery to greet visitors and begin carrying on a conversation. She will rub on you, flip flop around or whatever it takes to get attention. She adores affection and companionship. Lisa’s adoption fee is $40. She’s altered, current on shots, has been wormed, microchipped and treated with monthly flea, tick and heart worm preventive. Visit Lisa at the at the Clay County Humane Shelter at 8280 N. County Road 125 West in Brazil.
