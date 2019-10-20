Paw Prints: Feather missing since Oct. 4

Eight-year-old Feather has been missing since Oct. 4. She was last seen at Timberlake subdivision in Riley, Indiana. She is a rare breed and No. 1 Cirneco dell’Etna in the country in North American Flyball Association competition. If you see Feather, do not approach in order to not frighten her but immediately call her owner at 812-243-9850. Feather is dearly loved and missed by her owner. Visit the Terre Haute Humane Society at 1811 S. Fruitridge Ave., Terre Haute, or call (812) 232-0293.