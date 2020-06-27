It’s the time of year when people often plan vacations. Folks sometimes board their pets while they are away, while others wouldn’t consider leaving home without their pets.
If you are planning on taking your pet with you this year, spend some time planning for your pet’s travel. Being prepared will not only make your vacation more enjoyable, it will make your pet’s trip more enjoyable, as well.
If you only take your pet in the car when going to the vet, try taking your pet on rides to the park or even just around the block. Let them know that riding in the car can be a pleasant experience. Animals are notorious for getting lost.
So before you leave on vacation, make sure your pet is wearing an identification tag. The tag should include your name, address and telephone number.
While on vacation you won’t be home, so fit them with a temporary tag that can be purchased at a pet store that lists your hotel, campground or place where you will be staying. Microchips are available at your local vet. Many campgrounds, national parks, etc., require proof of current vaccinations; always carry their rabies certificates with you.
Most animals feel more secure when traveling in a crate. To make them more comfortable, pad the crate with their favorite rug or blanket and toy, and if your cat is traveling with you, make sure your crate is large enough to put in a small litter box.
Cats don’t like to relieve themselves on a leash. Leave plenty of room in the crate for your pet to get fresh air and don’t forget to buckle your crate in with a harness or seat belt.
It’s easy for animals to overheat in a car, so remember to stop often for your pet to get a drink of water. Pet stores sell traveling dishes that won’t tip. A good alternative is to freeze water in a dish and let the pet lick the ice whenever they like. Remember to take their food. It’s not a good idea to try a new pet food when traveling.
Give your pet rest stops every couple of hours when traveling. Allow them the opportunity to romp and exercise.
Always remember to attach their leash before opening the car door. Pets can become lost or dash in front of cars during stops. Your pet can sometimes get car sick when traveling so it’s a good idea to withhold food (not water) for about six to eight hours before leaving for vacation to help keep the tummy calm.
The inside of a parked car can become hot, even on cool days. Don’t take chances. When it’s time to eat, consider a drive-through or take turns. Have one family member stay behind to let your pet get some fresh air.
