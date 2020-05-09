Paw Prints: Don’t tolerate animal cruelty

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, animal cruelty can vary from neglect to intended abuse or death to an animal. The ASPCA encourages Americans to be observant of animal cruelty in their neighborhoods. Everyday people sit idly by and do nothing when they could help eliminate cruelty through awareness and action. Watch out for the animals in your area. Become familiar with the signs of abuse and call the police if you witness the mistreatment of any animal. Signs of cruelty include, wounds present, thin and starving animals, animals limping, witnessing an animal being hit, animals left alone without food or water, animals that cower in fear or are aggressive to their owners, animals left out in severe weather without shelter, and animals hit by a car and not taken to a veterinarian. Even flea or tick infestations are signs of neglect and cruelty.
Children who have experienced abuse often become animal abusers. A study in New Jersey’s Division of Youth and Family Services revealed that more than a third of a sample of families that owned pets that were suspected of child abuse reported that their children were abusive to animals. Children that are allowed to harm animals are more likely to be violent later in life. Boys are more likely than girls to cause serious or repeated animal cruelty and it is more common during adolescence. Animal cruelty is more associated with children who perform poorly in school, have low self-esteem, and have few friends. Often these children are bullies, have a truancy and vandalism history, and display other anti-social behaviors. According to researchers, a child’s violence toward animals frequently represents hostility and aggression that is coming from neglect or abuse of the child or another member of the family. Cruelty to animals by any family member often means that child abuse is occurring in that family.
There are Indiana laws that govern animal cruelty. “Knowingly or intentionally beating, torturing, or mutilating a vertebrate animal” (35-46-3-12) is a Class A Misdemeanor with a maximum one year confinement and a maximum $5,000 fine. Torture or mutilation, class D felony prior conviction: Class D felony 1.5 years confinement, plus or minus up to one year and/or maximum $10,000 fine. Abandonment or neglect of vertebrate animals (35-46-3-7) also prohibits knowingly abandoning or neglecting a vertebrate animal with a Class B Misdemeanor with a maximum 180 days confinement and $1,000 fine.
If you suspect animal cruelty from a minor, seek help from a family or school counselor, pediatrician, or clergy. If another child or adult has harmed an animal, report it to the local humane society or police department. Whenever a child causes pain or suffering to an animal, you should be concerned. Calculated animal brutality is provoked by a desire to harm. Always intervene when a child is insensitive to the distress of an animal. Teach by example. Encourage children to respect all life and to speak up for the animals.
