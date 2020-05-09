Paw Prints: Don’t tolerate animal cruelty

Baxter is a 4-year-old Terrier mix taken in as a stray on Feb. 10. This adorable guy with the goofy sideways eyes is a sucker for butt rubs and will back up into you, trying to sit in your lap as you pet him. He’s hilarious. Anxious on his lead at the start of his walk, Baxter’s walking etiquette improved exponentially once he conducted business. He knows sit, will stay, and in general is composed and well mannered. Baxter’s glances and loving gaze are irresistible. His adoption fee is $125. Baxter’s altered, has been wormed, vaccinated and microchipped. He tested positive for heart worm and lyme disease. Baxter’s lyme disease is currently being treated. Additionally, we’re working on improving his skin condition. If you’d like to sponsor a portion of his heart worm treatment, click on the donate button at the top of our Facebook page. Baxter is a true sweetheart who loves the companionship of people. His heart is wide open; are your arms ready to embrace this soulful guy? Call the Clay County Humane Shelter in Brazil at 812-446-5126 to meet Baxter.