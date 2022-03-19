Paw Prints: Determine the source of your pet’s allergy for good health

Lefty is a 4-year-old flame point Siamese mix surrendered to CCHS on Jan. 21, 2022. His owners found him as a stray a year earlier and kept him as an outdoor kitty until he got caught in a truck fan belt causing an injury to his left eye. Transformed into a full time indoor kitty, Lefty did well with their indoor cat for a time, but has since had a change of heart. He is cat selective, but loves dogs and is good with kids. Lefty appeared to be doing great at the shelter, but after almost a week here, his health and demeanor randomly changed. Lefty spent more than a week in foster care with shelter staff and has improved tremendously. He's a gorgeous, independent guy. Lefty's adoption fee is $70 and helps cover the cost of his neuter, vaccinations, worming, monthly heart worm and flea preventive, microchip and care while at the Clay County Humane Shelter. Give us a call at 812-446-5126 and ask how you can meet Lefty!