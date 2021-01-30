Paw Prints: Curb a pet’s destructive behavior

Anyone who has ever had a pet knows how destructive they can sometimes be while you’re away. This behavior (chewing, scratching, etc), even though destructive, is normal behavior for an animal. Pets just need to be taught to transfer this behavior to more appropriate objects.
Many times bad behavior is a result of boredom. By supplying your pet with lots of toys, he can engage in acceptable activity. Dogs like chew toys and cats like toys that they can bat around. Don’t play or give your pet your things to play with. They cannot distinguish if or when it’s okay to bat around your good earrings or chew up your shoes. Letting them play with something, even once, can cause a lifetime of problems.
Immediately stop them the first time you see them playing with objects that are off limits. Say “NO!” firmly and replace the object with one of their toys. Remember that when scolding your pet, you must do so immediately after catching them in the act of the unwanted behavior. Losing your temper after coming home from work after the damage is already done will not help. Your pet will not associate the behavior with the punishment.
To help your dog like his toys more than your shoes, enhance them with what dogs like better. Spray their cloth toys with cooking oil and sprinkle a little garlic powder on them. Some toys are hollow and you can put cheese or peanut butter in them to entice them.
If your cat is scratching your furniture, get a post or a fireplace log. Cats don’t scratch to sharpen their claws; they do it to mark their territory. Try and make a post more appealing to your cat by putting catnip or oil from canned tuna on it. Attach a toy to the top. Since your pet is marking his territory, it’s important to place the post in the right area. Begin by putting the scratching post or log near the item he’s been scratching. Later, you can move it to a less conspicuous area. During the transition from a chair to a post, temporarily cover the chair with something less enticing to your pet, such as foil or duct tape. Fold the duct tape into a circle and stick it to the spot where he’s been scratching (duct tape will usually not harm furniture). If your pet begins using the post, reward him liberally with treats. If you should catch your cat in the act of scratching something off limits, squirt him with a water bottle or squirt gun. Most cats don’t like water and this will stop him immediately. You can also talk to your veterinarian about Soft Paws, a product that is attached to your cat’s claws in order to prevent damage when scratching. The Soft Paws product needs to be re-applied after eight weeks.
If your pet continually gets into your trash, plants, or chews your things, try moving them. You can modify his behavior by not tempting him. If you have a pet that always sneaks onto your furniture as soon as you go to bed or leave the house, consider putting in a motion sensing alarm. It’s really effective for most pets and these are available at hardware and building supply stores. Consider giving your pet his own room in order to restrict the behavior to a confined area. Make that room animal-friendly by omitting the things he likes to destruct.
Since your pet does most of the destructive activities while you’re away, try and take a few minutes before leaving to calm him by sitting down and petting and talking to him. Dogs often get lonely if they are left by themselves for long periods of time. Consider getting your dog a pal to keep him company, like another dog or cat. If you know someone that suffers from the same problem, you can take turns taking your pet to each other’s houses to play for the day. You can always call a pet sitter or hire a neighborhood child to come over and play with your pet.
Pet of the Week
Twain is a 1-year-old Hound mix taken in as a stray on on Dec. 17. He was journeying down a road, pausing occasionally to bark at passing cars. Free-spirited and adventurous, we'll never know if Twain was running to or from something or chasing down a scent that he lost, but he definitely enjoys walking and running. A fair walker, Twain's greatest flaw is his persistent jumping and would definitely benefit from some training. Twain's a sweet and boisterous guy who'd make an amazing walking and running buddy. His adoption fee is $150 and helps cover the cost of his neuter, vaccinations, worming, microchip, monthly heart worm, flea and tick prevention and care while at the Clay County Humane Shelter in Brazil. Between his longing hound songs, warm gaze and fantastic smile, he'll definitely melt your heart. Call 812-446-5126 and ask how to meet Twain.
