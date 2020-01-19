Paw Prints: Cookie and Chewy

Cookie is the lighter colored dog and female. Chewy is a stunning black male. They are between 8 and 10 years old and must be adopted together. Cookie is a little bigger than Chewy and more active. They were adopted from a shelter but returned for being "too playful." Cookie wants to be in the same room with his human at all times, if possible, and will wear you out playing fetch. Chewy also is active but not quite as Velcro as Cookie. They are both very sweet and lovable. They are believed to be good with kids that know how to behave around dogs and cats. This type of dog will need to be groomed periodically. Cookie just had a dental procedure completed and she is feeling grand with a fresh smile. The adoption donation (to adopt the pair) is $200 to an approved applicant. Call or text 812-264-7239 or email dog_it_dig_it_rescue@yahoo.com. An adoption application must be completed.
