Paw Prints: Common sense tips for keeping your pets safe around vehicles

Pet of the week: Tylen is a 5-year-old Golden Retriever-Chow mix found lying in the middle of a road on May 19. This handsome guy is fantastic on a lead and a dream to walk. A little coy at first, Tylen warmed up quickly, sharing his pretty smile. Showing little interest in our treats, he couldn’t be coaxed to sit, until we returned him to his kennel where the manager clued us in. Seems Tylen knows sit, it just takes a bread stick. She also related an incident where a staff member was walking him, slipped and slid down a hill and he helped her get up. Loyal and sweet, we think Tylen will make a great companion. His adoption fee is $125 and helps cover his neuter, worming, vaccinations, microchip, monthly heart worm, flea and tick preventive, and care while at the Clay County Humane Shelter in Brazil. Call 812-446-5126 to meet Tylen.