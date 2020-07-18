Paw Prints: Common sense tips for keeping your pets safe around vehicles

The number one rule when it comes to pet safety and vehicles is to never leave your pet alone in a parked car. Even if your windows are open on an 85-degree day, it only takes 10 minutes for the inside of your car to reach 102 degrees. The inside can reach 120 degrees within 30 minutes. On a 70-degree day, the inside of your car could be 20 degrees hotter. Because the sun is always shifting throughout the day, shade will offer little protection. Pets that are most vulnerable are the young, older, obese, those with dark colored coats, and breeds with short muzzles.
The same danger is present in the winter months as well, as a vehicle can act as a refrigerator and your pet could freeze to death.
The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals recommends when traveling (even across town) with your pet you should keep your pet safe in a well-ventilated crate. Make sure it is large enough for your pet to sit, stand, turn around and lie down in. Don’t let your pet ride with his head outside the window. This can cause inner ear damage, lung infections, or he could be injured. Don’t feed your pet in a moving vehicle but do carry a thermos of cold water.
Never ever let your dog ride in the back of your pick up truck. You are endangering your dog and other motorists. If you should hit a bump, step on your brakes suddenly or swerve to miss something, your dog could be thrown from the bed of the truck and be injured or killed.
You could also cause an accident by someone trying to miss your dog if he is thrown and lands on the road. The Humane Society of the United States says no brand of harness has been proven safe for riding in the beds of trucks. There have been cases where restrained dogs have been strangled or dragged after being thrown from a truck bed. If you take your dog with you, put him in the cab of the truck, preferably in a pet carrier.
During the cool nights or winter months, cats will sometimes sleep under the hoods of cars for protection and warmth. When a car is started, the fan belt can kill or injure the animal. If there are outdoor cats in your neighborhood, be sure to bang on the hood of your car before starting the engine.
Antifreeze products with ethylene glycol are very toxic and can produce kidney damage or death to your pet. Most cases of poisoning are due to improper storage or disposal of antifreeze around the home. Always clean up any spills immediately. Store antifreeze in clearly marked and sealed containers; keep them in an area that is inaccessible to any animals or children. Switch to antifreeze products that contain propylene glycol which are less toxic. Remember to watch for leaks from the neighborhood vehicles when walking your pet.
