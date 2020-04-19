Paw Prints: Common cat myth: A cat can see in the dark

Meet Mr. Justus. He is a 5-month-old Heeler Mix. Mr. Justus is very energetic and he loves to play in the yard and walk in the woods. He gets along well with other dogs. He would do best with a frisky playmate or a big, active family. He is neutered, up to date on shots, received bordatella and a microchip and is on flea/heartworm preventative. Text 812-264-7239 or email dog_it_dig_it_rescue@yahoo.com. Justus’ adoption donation is $100.