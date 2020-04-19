Paw Prints: Common cat myth: A cat can see in the dark

Cats are pets that are independent and easy to care for. They typically don’t need bathed, walked or babysat. If you are a person with a busy life and you would love a pet … a cat is for you.
According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals there are interesting myths about cats that have survived for years:
It is thought that a cat only purrs when he is happy. Actually, one of the first sounds that a kitten makes is purring; they can do this by the time they are 48 hours old. Cats not only purr when contented, they purr when in pain and when close to death, as well.
It is often thought that cats hate water. One breed of cat, the Turkish Van, enjoys swimming and all things that are wet. Most cats hate baths but many enjoy running water.
The idea that cats had nine lives probably originated from the Egyptian religions where it was believed that the sun god could take on the form of a cat when visiting the underworld, and also with the cat’s capability of surviving falls. Although a cat doesn’t always land on his feet should he fall, the vestibular system and eye sight work in combination with the flexible spine in order to allow him to right himself. A cat can even balloon out much like a flying squirrel, if necessary.
It is a myth that cats steal the breath of babies. Cats like to curl up next to newborns because of their warmth (and probably from the smell of milk). If a baby cannot turn his head away, he will not be able to breathe properly should the family cat decide to wash the babies face; therefore, it’s important to keep cats out of the nursery during naps.
Contrary to common belief, pregnant women do not need to give up their cats during pregnancy. Toxoplasmosis is dangerous for fetuses but a pregnant woman can also be exposed to this from handling raw meat or working in the garden. It is important, though, to have someone else change the litter box.
It is a myth that cats can see in darkness. A cat can see well in low light; they need 1/6th of the amount of light that humans need in order to be able to see shapes. Cats are crepuscular, not nocturnal animals. They are more active at dusk and dawn, when prey is more plentiful.
Generally, cats are thought to be loners. Even though cats are loners as hunters, the majority will live in a colony around a food source. Kittens that are 8 to 10 weeks old that have remained with their littermates are prepared to fit well into a multi cat household. If your cat is home alone for the majority of the day, consider adopting a companion cat/kitten. A temperamental cat may accept a kitten of the opposite sex more easily than another cat.
