Paw Prints: Cassidy, a Golden Retriever mix

Sweet Cassidy is just shy of 9 months of age. She is a wonderful Golden Retriever mix. We have not had her very long, but she seems to be housebroken and she is getting along great with other dogs. She was fairly confused and a little scared for about a day. Now she follows her foster everywhere and loves being a faithful companion. She would be best in a home that can give her a few days to decompress. The day she went to foster, she became scared on her leash when going into the house. Luckily the foster is experienced in handling dogs that may be a little frightened until they know they are safe. Now she will just plop down in the middle of the floor for a nap. She is feeling more and more relaxed with each day that goes by. She craves love and enjoys time on the couch watching TV with her foster mom and dad. Cassidy’s adoption donation is just $150. She is spayed, up to date on vaccinations, bordatella, wormed recently, heartworm negative, and microchipped. Call or text 812-264-7239. Email dog_it_dig_it_rescue@yahoo.com or visit www.dogitdigitrescue.com.