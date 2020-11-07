Pet of the Week: Dynamo is a 1- to 2-year-old Australian Shepherd mix taken in as a stray on Aug. 5. He was returned after being in a home just over a month. Dynamo had begun to exhibit sensitivity to sounds like the radio and TV and was too much for the small living space. Considering his high energy level and dominant observable breed, Dynamo definitely needs daily workouts, space to run and a companion/family who can actively engage with him. Extremely personable, he has a wide range of expressions that will melt one's heart. Bouncy and sweet, once he thinks he has you wrapped around his paw, Dynamo doesn't hesitate to take advantage of your good nature. He can be overwhelming with his enthusiastic greetings and will fare best with an experienced owner. Dynamo is neutered, vaccinated, wormed, microchipped and treated with monthly flea, tick and heart worm preventive. His adoption fee is $125. Call the Clay County Humane Shelter in Brazil at 812-446-5126 to arrange to meet Dynamo.