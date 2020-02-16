Bot Squat is a 2-year-old Dachshund mix surrendered with Lucky on Aug. 8. A bit larger than a Dachshund, but still a low rider, this young fella walks well on a lead despite having a rod implanted in his hip after being struck by a vehicle. Bot Squat is a car chaser and sometime people chaser. To avoid further incidents, he’ll fare best in a home with secure fencing and should be walked on a lead. Bot Squat does have a limp from his injury, but isn’t bothered otherwise. He has a very vibrant, independent personality, a fantastic smile and cute face. Bot Squat’s adoption fee is $125 and covers his neuter, worming, vaccinations, microchip, monthly heart worm, flea and tick prevention and care while at the Clay County Humane Shelter. While his stature may be compact, Bot Squat’s demeanor is larger than life. Visit at 8280 N. County Road 125 West in Brazil or call 812-446-5126.
Paw Prints: Bot Squat, a 2-year-old Dachshund mix
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- State suspends license of Terre Haute funeral home
- Plunkett, firefighter charged with molestation, dies
- Vigo County Jail Log: Feb. 11, 2020
- Sullivan authorities report half-pound meth seizure, 2 arrests
- Food Inspections: Jan. 20-31, 2020
- Regulars glad to be back at The Copper Bar
- Gathering for departed teacher, coach set for Sunday at TH South
- Winter weather advisory issued for Clay, Vigo counties
- No coronavirus cases yet in Indiana
- Copper Bar reopens today
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.