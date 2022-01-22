Paw Prints: Behavior problems can be a sign of an unhappy cat

Contented cats sleep about 10 to 16 hours per day (although mostly at night). When they wake up, they appear bright, alert, active and they seek out attention from their owners. They also interact with each other in multi-pet homes. Throughout the morning, they eat and play resting briefly between activities, often napping around noon. A cat’s activity usually increases late afternoon into early evening with anticipation of family returning home and approaching mealtimes. This is a time of joyful interaction; eyes are bright, ears are swiveling and tails are high. As evening approaches, contented cats enjoy a quieter time with human company purring and soliciting petting. All is well.
Cats that are unhappy are a result of adverse experiences, unstable routines, inappropriate social interactions, and inconsistent owner interactions. For a moment, think like a cat. How would I like it if my owner never played with me? Or rarely communicated with me? How would I feel if my life was totally unpredictable or uncontrollable? How would I like it if I had nothing to do all day? Unhappy cats often sleep more in a 24-hour period and enter into a state that borders between depression and helplessness. They also may sleep more fitfully at night. Behavior problems might emerge in the form of destructive behavior or overeating, with some cats becoming aloof. Their eyes may appear dull and some cats may adopt the hunkered postures displaying a lack of curiosity and alertness. Many cats will become anti-social and act out negative feelings toward other pets or people. Most often, cats will return to normal with love and attention.
Pets are happier if they have a set routine. Exercise is a huge stress reliever for cats and it should be encouraged with playtime using interactive toys. Meals should be healthy and fed at regular times. Changing flavors from time to time will help to prevent boredom. Medical issues should always be addressed by regular visits to the veterinarian. Parasites, pain, itching and allergies don’t create a happy cat. If a cat is withdrawn, he should be coaxed to join in to be more social. A wand with a feather or a laser pointer works well.
A happy cat will sleep well at night and look forward to each day’s entertainment. Aggressive behavior, annoying habits, and fear, can often be resolved with work. An owner will enjoy a happy cat even more and he will look up to his owner with appreciation and happiness.
Pet of the Week: Marley Bob, a 4-year-old domestic short hair Tabby, is burly and a bit stoic in his gaze, but he is quite the opposite of his gruff appearance. He's a mellow guy with a soft, but strong purr. He adores affection and he loves feather teasers. His adoption fee is $70. He's neutered, current on shots, has been wormed and treated with monthly heart worm and flea preventive, and is microchipped. Call the Clay County Humane Shelter in Brazil at 812-446-5126.
