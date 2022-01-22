Paw Prints: Behavior problems can be a sign of an unhappy cat

Pet of the Week: Marley Bob, a 4-year-old domestic short hair Tabby, is burly and a bit stoic in his gaze, but he is quite the opposite of his gruff appearance. He's a mellow guy with a soft, but strong purr. He adores affection and he loves feather teasers. His adoption fee is $70. He's neutered, current on shots, has been wormed and treated with monthly heart worm and flea preventive, and is microchipped. Call the Clay County Humane Shelter in Brazil at 812-446-5126. Submitted photo