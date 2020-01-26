Paw Prints: Armageddon, 2-year-old German Shepherd

Armageddon is a 2-year-old German Shepherd taken in as a stray on Dec. 28. He is not an ominous guy by any means. Armageddon is very friendly and sweet, but has too much energy in the delivery of his greeting. If you command him to, he’ll sit while you put his lead on him. Armageddon’s a good walker, knows sit and down translates to lay down, but not when he’s in the act of jumping. He loves toys and is treat motivated. With consistency in training, particularly as it pertains to not allowing jumping, as well as encouraging follow through and focus, Armageddon will really bloom. He always complies with the initial command, but as soon as you go to pet him or put his lead on, it’s like he can’t control his enthusiasm and he jumps up on you. Armageddon is amazing and has fantastic potential. His adoption fee is $125 and helps cover his neuter, vaccinations, worming, microchip and care while at the Clay County Humane Shelter. Armageddon tested positive for both Lyme disease and heart worm. He’s currently being treated for Lyme disease and once completed, Armageddon can begin his heart worm treatment. Call 812-446-5126 and ask how to adopt Armageddon.